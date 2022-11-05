ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atozsports.com

One Chiefs player did some things that may fly under the radar

Unless you have been living under a rock the last week, you probably know by now the Kansas City Chiefs‘ new weapon they received at the trade deadline. Kadarius Toney, the second-year receiver out of Florida, was recently dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs from the New York Giants. In other words, Toney was recently dealt to the Chiefs for Patrick Mahomes to use in ways we have never seen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Repository

Missouri man makes, sells Len Dawson coins for charity

An artist is paying tribute to the late Len Dawson with elongated coins. Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback and Alliance native, died Aug. 24, 2022, at age 87. Paul Conner, who owns Paul Conner Studios in Peculiar, Missouri, has created more than 1,600 pressed coin designs. Now he has made some as a...
PECULIAR, MO
Outsider.com

Titans’ Derrick Henry Feasting vs. Chiefs, NFL Fans Applaud Star RB’s Performance

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Derrick Henry is a one-man wrecking crew in the Tennessee Titans‘ (5-2) offense. Henry is back to his bludgeoning ways Sunday night in his team’s primetime showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2), approaching 100 yards on the ground with two scores in the first 30 minutes of play. Tackling Henry remains one of the hardest things to do, which the Chiefs are finding out first-hand.
NASHVILLE, TN

