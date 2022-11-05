Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Ardent Mills Is Major Business For Alton and Riverbend
ALTON - Some say it is the backbone of Alton. It welcomes you when you make the left turn from Clark Bridge into the city. It welcomes you when you enter Alton from the Great River Road. It towers at the bottom of State Street. The giant wheat silo emblazoned with the American flag bids one and all a hearty welcome to a hard-working river town.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
newschannel20.com
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem home damaged by falling tree during strong Saturday winds
The top of a large oak tree broke off and crashed into a carport and part of a Salem home early Saturday morning. Sarah Buchanan of 324 William Street was still asleep when she heard an extremely loud noise. When she went into her living room, she found the top of the tree had penetrated the outside wall and had moved her couch six feet into the middle of the room.
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
kfmo.com
Goose Creek ATV Wreck
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 55 year old Shannon M. Tanner, is suffering serious injuries after she was involved in an ATV accident in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday afternoon at 4:35, Records from the Highway Patrol show Tanner was riding the ATV south on Lakeview Drive in Goose Creek when she overcorrected the vehicle and it rolled over. She was not wearing a helmet during the wreck. Tanner was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
edglentoday.com
Winery Owners, Staff Receive Illinois Governor's Cup Award
MARYVILLE - Angela and Steve Gorazd, owners of Bella Vista Winery in Maryville and Hidden Lake Winery in Aviston, had an exciting Friday evening. Angela, Steve, and son and grape grower Matt Gorazd and winemaker Cory Kunkle, were on hand to receive the Illinois State Governor's Cup Award for their wine Off-Duty.
vandaliaradio.com
More information on fire at apartment building on Friday in Vandalia
The Vandalia Fire Department on Friday afternoon battled a blaze at an apartment building. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says that at 3:15 on Friday they were called to a structure fire at Jefferson and Sunset in Vandalia. Chief Meadows says they arrived to smoke coming from the roofline and that high winds on Friday afternoon made the situation more difficult. Chief Meadows says they were able to contain the fire to the upper level/attic. And, he says they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring apartment building. Chief Meadows says they had 16 firefighters on the scene for 3 1/2 hours.
advantagenews.com
New BJC Clinic coming to Godfrey
BJC HealthCare broke ground Monday on a new, state of the art medical clinic in Godfrey. The 14,000-square-foot outpatient care facility, with additional shell space for future expansion, will be at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street, near First MidAmerica Credit Union. It’s scheduled to open in 2023.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman escapes serious injury in Green Street Road crash
A 20-year-old Salem woman was found with only minor injuries at her home following an early Monday morning crash on Green Street Road just north of Lake Shore Drive southwest of Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a third-party call of a smashed-up car overturned in the roadside ditch....
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, suspects in custody
The Clark Bridge at Alton has reopened after being closed briefly this afternoon. According to information from the Alton Police Department, information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics was received and began a chain of events leading to this afternoon’s events.
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
vandaliaradio.com
Fire today at Sunset & Jefferson in Vandalia
The Vandalia Fire Department is dealing with a fire at the apartment buildings at Sunset & Jefferson in Vandalia. We hope to more on this later on www.vandaliaradio.com.
advantagenews.com
Man killed in Alton motorcycle wreck
An Alton man lost his life in an overnight motorcycle wreck on Alby Street. Police say 29-year-old Lucas C. Chesnut was heading northbound in the 3,000 block of Alby at about 12:30am when he failed to navigate a turn, likely striking a utility pole and tree. Chestnut was pronounced dead...
islandernews.com
Dateline: October 13, 2022 – URO spotted in Collinsville, IL
You know the names Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge — the list goes on ad infinitum. But have you ever heard of a Vanderhall? Don’t feel bad, I hadn’t either until I came across one of these UROs (unidentified rolling objects) on my way home from work a couple of weeks ago.
advantagenews.com
Numerous charges for Alton man
An Alton man is being held on a $100,000 bond after being charged with numerous felonies in a series of incidents that are believed to have started in mid-September. 50-year-old Willie L. Carter is accused of robbery, burglary, attempted burglary, theft, and indecent exposure. According to information from the Madison...
KMOV
I-270 in Madison County will close during weekend
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that I-270 eastbound between Riverview Dr. and Missouri and IL 3 will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 6 a.m. They will leave one lane open throughout the weekend. IDOT says that the work is needed to...
FOX2now.com
Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police
Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police talks about deer and deer hunting and wrecks. Trooper Josh Korando: Illinois State Police talks about deer and deer hunting and wrecks. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The beauty of …. There’s nothing quite like a road show that stirs up a big ol’...
KSDK
Winter weather outlook for St. Louis area 2023
Freezing temperatures, snow and ice will be here soon. Weather First Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell has your winter weather outlook.
