The Vandalia Fire Department on Friday afternoon battled a blaze at an apartment building. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says that at 3:15 on Friday they were called to a structure fire at Jefferson and Sunset in Vandalia. Chief Meadows says they arrived to smoke coming from the roofline and that high winds on Friday afternoon made the situation more difficult. Chief Meadows says they were able to contain the fire to the upper level/attic. And, he says they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring apartment building. Chief Meadows says they had 16 firefighters on the scene for 3 1/2 hours.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO