Boomer reader Julia Nunnally Duncan recalls the little things from the past that speak to her still.

The Little Things

It’s the little things

that wring the heart

from time to time—

remembered artifacts

from a childhood home:

a mother’s glass knick-knacks

displayed on a kitchen shelf;

a father’s old pocket knives

stored in a bedroom drawer;

World Book Encyclopedias

that filled one’s mind though the years.

These mementos of a past time and place

are never far away in recollection.

They abide in memory

alongside the dear people

who were once there, too.

