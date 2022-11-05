ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hanford Sentinel

Paden, Martinez, Kairis lead Hanford City Council race in early returns

Candidates Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis were ahead in early returns Tuesday night among the six candidates vying for three Hanford City Council seats in District A, District D and District E. As of 8:30 p.m. District A candidate Paden was leading with 1,322 votes (69.73%) while incumbent...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer

VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson

John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
CLOVIS, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Incumbent Neves takes early lead in Kings County supervisor race

Incumbent Joe Neves took an early lead in the lone Kings County Board of Supervisors race Tuesday evening. The District 1 supervisor was up by about 15 percentage points in the very early going, according to the first batch of election results posted by the Kings County Board of elections shortly after 8:30 p.m.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Olive harvest reaches 20-year low

USDA predicts California will only produce 20,000 tons this year, a 52% drop from 46,000 tons last year. That’s an 82% decline since 2003, when California harvested 115,000 tons. Small farms in Tulare County used to be the center of the state’s olive production with about 16,000 acres in 2003 but less than 8,000 acres remain active olive groves in the county today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

The fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, community members took part in a 60-mile journey to show their respect for veterans while also funding organizations that serve those who risked it all. It was a day of smiling faces and revving engines at the fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run. More than a dozen motorcycle groups […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Bullard Student Walkout Possible as Cellphone Ban Starts Midweek

Bullard High School’s new policy restricting student access to their smart phones during the school day will start Wednesday, the school announced in messages to families, social media posts, and on the school’s website. The controversial ban, which school officials say is designed to improve student academic performance...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno State President Refuses Armenian Students’ Demand to Cancel Event

The Armenian Students Organization at Fresno State demanded that the university’s International Office cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday “celebrating” the nation of Azerbaijan. “Though our organization respects and is tolerant of all cultures and beliefs, we are not willing to accept the fact that there will...
FRESNO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Protesters Continue Support of Iranian People’s Protest

It’s been 50 days since a 22-year-old Iranian woman died after she was taken into custody when authorities said she was wearing a hijab incorrectly, and the protests of her death and of Iran’s Islamist government are still continuing in north Fresno. About 100 men, women, and children...
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

One Killed and Three Injured in DUI-Related Accident in Easton CA

A DUI suspect was arrested after a Fresno County three-car accident killed one victim and injured three others Friday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene south of Fresno in Easton sometime after 4 p.m. on November 4, 2022. The Fresno Bee reports the collision took place along...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

