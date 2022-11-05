Read full article on original website
The conservative California county where Prop. 1 may mean nothing for abortion
In parts of California, accessing an abortion is still impossible for many.
Hanford Sentinel
Paden, Martinez, Kairis lead Hanford City Council race in early returns
Candidates Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis were ahead in early returns Tuesday night among the six candidates vying for three Hanford City Council seats in District A, District D and District E. As of 8:30 p.m. District A candidate Paden was leading with 1,322 votes (69.73%) while incumbent...
thesungazette.com
County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer
VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
Hanford Sentinel
West Hills Community College District's Measure J lacks 55% needed to pass in early results
Measure J, the West Hills College District bond measure, lacked the votes needed to pass in early returns Tuesday night. With 85% of precincts reporting in, Kings County voters were giving a slight "No" to passage of the Measure. "No" votes totaled 1,835 (51.35%) while the "Yes" votes totaled 1,739 (48.66%).
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson
John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
Hanford Sentinel
Incumbent Neves takes early lead in Kings County supervisor race
Incumbent Joe Neves took an early lead in the lone Kings County Board of Supervisors race Tuesday evening. The District 1 supervisor was up by about 15 percentage points in the very early going, according to the first batch of election results posted by the Kings County Board of elections shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Fresno man contributes to ending the foster care to prison pipeline
Fresno resident, Blade Oestreich, has caught the eyes of The White House by taking to action to bring awareness to the issues young people face while in foster care and the juvenile justice system.
Widespread power outage impacts downtown Fresno
A power outage impacted a large portion of downtown Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno county clerk is seeing a very low voter turnout so far, believes there could be political burnout
The Fresno county clerk James Kus gears up for his first general election in his new role. Kus joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters with an update on early vote by mail numbers and what to expect when it comes to voter integrity and results.
Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
thesungazette.com
Olive harvest reaches 20-year low
USDA predicts California will only produce 20,000 tons this year, a 52% drop from 46,000 tons last year. That’s an 82% decline since 2003, when California harvested 115,000 tons. Small farms in Tulare County used to be the center of the state’s olive production with about 16,000 acres in 2003 but less than 8,000 acres remain active olive groves in the county today.
The fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, community members took part in a 60-mile journey to show their respect for veterans while also funding organizations that serve those who risked it all. It was a day of smiling faces and revving engines at the fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run. More than a dozen motorcycle groups […]
GV Wire
Bullard Student Walkout Possible as Cellphone Ban Starts Midweek
Bullard High School’s new policy restricting student access to their smart phones during the school day will start Wednesday, the school announced in messages to families, social media posts, and on the school’s website. The controversial ban, which school officials say is designed to improve student academic performance...
GV Wire
Fresno State President Refuses Armenian Students’ Demand to Cancel Event
The Armenian Students Organization at Fresno State demanded that the university’s International Office cancel an event scheduled for Tuesday “celebrating” the nation of Azerbaijan. “Though our organization respects and is tolerant of all cultures and beliefs, we are not willing to accept the fact that there will...
nomadlawyer.org
Fresno: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fresno, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fresno California. If you’re a fan of art, you should make a trip to Fresno to check out the Art Museum. Established in the 1940s, the museum has expanded into a nationally acclaimed museum. Its permanent collection is composed of more than 2,000...
GV Wire
Fresno Protesters Continue Support of Iranian People’s Protest
It’s been 50 days since a 22-year-old Iranian woman died after she was taken into custody when authorities said she was wearing a hijab incorrectly, and the protests of her death and of Iran’s Islamist government are still continuing in north Fresno. About 100 men, women, and children...
Hail hits Central Valley as storms continue to bring rain, thunder
As storms continue to hit the Central Valley, hail has now begun to fall.
Long trail of evidence leads to Fresno murder suspect
A long trail of evidence led police to the Fresno man who's now accused of committing murder in a fit of jealous rage.
legalexaminer.com
One Killed and Three Injured in DUI-Related Accident in Easton CA
A DUI suspect was arrested after a Fresno County three-car accident killed one victim and injured three others Friday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene south of Fresno in Easton sometime after 4 p.m. on November 4, 2022. The Fresno Bee reports the collision took place along...
