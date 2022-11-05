ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Aubrey Plaza jokes about how she became friends with White Lotus co-star: ‘You stalked me’

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyzV2_0izsDiAB00

Aubrey Plaza has said she became friends with one of her co-stars on The White Lotus because they “stalked” her “for years”.

The Parks and Recreation star made the comments during a phone conversation with Haley Lu Richardson – who appears alongside Plaza on the hit HBO show – for Interview magazine.

The edited conversation was published online on Friday (4 November), and includes details about the actors’ friendship.

During the interview, Richardson, 27, recounted their first meeting at the MTV Awards in 2019 when both of them were presenting awards.

“And when I saw you I just felt overwhelmed with emotion because I’ve been a large fan of yours. I told you that I watch on repeat compilations of you doing interviews on YouTube,” she said, before adding, “Then you just stared at me and looked like you were going to kill me in my sleep.”

“I met you because you were stalking me,” Plaza, 38 joked, lightheartedly claiming, “Just for all the readers out there, Haley stalked me for years.”

She explained how Richardson showed up at the premiere for Child’s Play without an invite, after their encounter at the MTV Awards.

At the event, Richardson said, she “made friends with all of Aubrey’s friends so that I could get closer to her life”. As a result, one of Plaza’s friends invited her to “Aubrey’s birthday without asking Aubrey”.

“So I showed up and I remember we locked eyes at the bar and you just went, ‘You’,” she added.

Plaza replied: “And it didn’t matter how many mushrooms I had taken that night. I knew that my stalker had arrived.”

However, the 38-year-old actor added, “there was something deep down inside all along that was like, ‘Even though she’s stalking me, and maybe eventually she’ll cut me up into a million pieces and eat me, I like her. In fact, I love her’.

Describing the moment she found out Richardson had been cast alongside her on The White Lotus , Plaza said it was some “f***ing witchy karmic s***”.

Season two of Mike White’s award-winning black comedy, set in a luxury resort, returned last month.

Plaza plays employment lawyer Harper, dubbed “the exquisite ice queen of The White Lotus season two”.

Meanwhile, Richardson was cast as a “scathing GenZ assistant” to Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series

Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
The Independent

Cher confirms relationship with 36-year-old: ‘Love doesn’t know math!’

Cher has confirmed her relationship with 36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards on Twitter.The 76-year-old artist shared a picture of her new partner, confirming that she he treats her “like a queen”. The “Believe” star first hinted as to her new relationship last week after tweeting: “One part of my life is SO AMAZING”.She then followed this on Sunday with a picture of her new beau and a heart emoji.Cher added that he had already been introduced to her family, adding that “love doesn’t know math!”. When a fan asked her to confirm the relationship, she did with a series...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Daniel Radcliffe says reading comments about himself in Alan Rickman’s diaries was ‘lovely and nostalgic’

Daniel Radcliffe has shared his own experience of reading Alan Rickman’s posthumously published diaries.The late actor, who played Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films and died in 2016, kept a pocket diary from 1972.They were published in October, in a memoir titled Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries.Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Monday (7 November), Radcliffe was asked about reading about filming the fantasy series from his older co-star’s perspective.“All the stuff that Alan wrote, it was very lovely and nostalgic reading his comments about us, being like, ‘These kids need to learn their lines, that’s...
The Independent

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford make first red carpet appearance as a couple

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, US.On Saturday (5 November), the singers arrived in matching Gucci ensembles and posed for photographs together under a large, quilted blanket from the Italian brand.Eilish, 20, opted for a silk slip dress with lace details and thigh-high splits, worn under a matching floor-length robe. Rutherford, 31, arrived in pyjama-style silk trousers with a matching shirt and loafers.The couple were all smiles as they stood for photographs, playfully wrapping the quilt around themselves to hide their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Crown: Dominic West says viewers can watch a documentary if they don’t like ‘imaginative speculation’

The Crown star Dominic West has said that viewers can watch a documentary if they’re not interested in the show’s “imaginative speculation” about the royal family.The Netflix series returns for its fifth season on Wednesday (9 November), with a new cast including Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and Elizabeth Debicki taking over as the British royals.You can follow live updates as the show is released here.The Crown season five has already been met with criticism for its expected depiction of the breakdown of then-Prince Charles (West) and Princess Diana’s (Debicki) marriage.Many called for the show to feature a disclaimer clarifying...
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez defends taking Ben Affleck’s last name after wedding: ‘I don’t think that’s a problem’

Jennifer Lopez shows her wedding dress ahead of marriage to Ben Affleck. Jennifer Lopez defended her decision to legally change her name after her wedding to Ben Affleck. The 53-year-old singer and actor changed her name to Jennifer Affleck following an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas last July. She then announced the legal name change in her “On The JLo” newsletter, sent out to subscribers on 17 July, in which she signed off: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term.Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.The former actress confessed she “hates the word so much” and listening to it gives her “hives”, and she opted not to say it, using instead the “B-word”, and spelling out B-I-T-C-H just once, during...
The Independent

The Crown season 5 viewers hail return of ‘irreplaceable’ star in episode 1

Viewers of The Crown are reacting to the return of one of the show’s original stars.The Netflix series is back for its fifth and penultimate run with a brand new cast, including Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville.Those tuning in to see what Staunton would bring to the role of Queen Elizabeth II were immediately treated to a comparison in the form of returning star Claire Foy.Foy played the Queen in the first two seasons of the show, earning acclaim as well as two Emmy Awards for her performance.One of these trophies was for her guest appearance in...
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck’s ‘amazing’ ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.In a Vogue cover story published on Tuesday, the 53-year-old singer and actor made a rare comment about Affleck’s former partner. Lopez called the 13 Going on 30 star “an amazing co-parent” and shared that Garner and Affleck “work really well together” when it comes to taking care of their three children.The “On The Floor” singer also opened up about the challenges of blending their families, ever since she and Affleck tied the knot during an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas...
Indy100

Stephen Fry has quit Twitter and joined Mastodon

Since Elon Musk's $44bn (£38.2m) Twitter takeover, a slew of celebrities have voluntarily parted ways with the platform. Stephen Fry is the latest to quit Twitter and has joined the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Toni Braxton, Jameela Jamil and Gigi Hadid.The actor posted a snap of Scrabble letters spelling out "Goodbye" to his 12.5 million followers – and has since headed over to Mastodon.The platform first experienced an influx of traffic in April following the Tesla CEO's Twitter takeover announcement. "Mastodon.social is being slow right now, as far as I can tell because there's twice as many people using it...
The Independent

House of the Dragon director says series ‘swapped out’ actor without viewers realising

House of the Dragon tricked viewers with an actor switch-up that nobody seemed to notice.The finale of the Game of Thrones prequel series aired on HBO and Sky Atlantic last month.Upon the episode’s broadcast, viewers did not seem to notice that one of the characters was played by a different actor entirely.The detail was revealed by director Greg Yaitanes who, during a podcast interview, said the producers had to improvise when actor Elliot Tittensor got Covid-19 while they were filming the episode.Elliot appeared in the show alongside his twin brother Luke, as members of the kingsguard Sers Arryk and...
The Independent

The Crown star says Dodi Fayed has ‘never really been mourned because he’s never really been known’

Khalid Abdalla, the actor who portrays Dodi Fayed in season five of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, has said the Egyptian film producer has “never really been mourned because he’s never really been known”.Dodi was the son of billionaire and former Harrods owner Mohamed al-Fayed, and he was in a relationship with Princess Diana when they both died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.Speaking about how little is known about Dodi, who only lived to the age of 42, Abdalla told The Independent: “Dodi’s name has been on people’s lips for 25 years and yet nobody really...
The Independent

Rihanna Savage x Fenty - latest: Johnny Depp makes controversial appearance in fashion show

Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol 4 show has finally landed, but it was already making headlines ahead of its release due to the presence of a controversial figure.The singer’s fashion show, which aired on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (9 November), included a star-studded cast of models, musicians, and celebrities wearing pieces from her lingerie brand. Rihanna, 34, described the fourth installment of her Savage x Fenty show as a “fashion exhibition,” featuring “new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies” showcased on the runway.The most-talked about moment of the event was undoubtedly Johnny Depp’s one-minute...
The Independent

The Independent

912K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy