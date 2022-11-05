Voters: Seemingly all Democratic Party candidates in Colorado fully support Biden policies including reckless spending that enriches and empowers the non-working upper class; foreign destabilization; reducing fuel, food, and freedom; agitating and mobilizing the masses for national instability and division; promoting a deregulated social order and borders that enables the violent criminal class; and other wrongs. Unfortunately many Republicans have been complicit and are their accomplices with clean hands in our common demise. Vote against the pro-Biden forces who are on the ballot, watch elected officials and non-elected experts closely and organize to offer strong constructive input. Robbing Peter to pay Paul is just fine if you’re Paul — or is it? Perhaps Paul will be robbed of other things to play along with this debauched scheme. Please allow one another to have differing opinions and views without seething vilification ready to erupt on others, and do not trust the man, or whatever the ruling normative gender is now that the global patriarchy has been unseated.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO