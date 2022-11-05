Colorado Sun reporters, photographers and editors are fanning out across the state today to cover the election. We’re posting stories about races once they have been called by our partners at The Associated Press or if the outcome will be too close to call on election night. We don’t write about early returns like other news outlets because they can be misleading. Our reporters will be tweeting analysis of the returns in the meantime. And you can follow our Colorado Election 2022 page for up-to-date results from all of the state’s major races and ballot initiatives.

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO