3 Houston Astros free agents who won’t be back and where they’ll go
The Houston Astros have won the 2022 World Series … but not all of them will be back in 2023. For the second time in franchise history, the Houston Astros have won the World Series as they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 4-1 on Saturday in Game 6 of the World Series.
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
5 best MLB free agency destinations for Jacob deGrom
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is scheduled to hit free agency. Here are the five best destinations for the two-time NL Cy Young award winner. The World Series has concluded, which means that MLB is officially in Hot Stove season. When it comes to free agency, that officially begins on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ET. There may be some signing to take place fast and furious, while there could be a wait for some of the top free agents available.
3 Phillies who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the World Series was improbable. Next season should look different as they try to return to the series. The Philadelphia Phillies rode the perfect storm to get to the World Series in 2022. The club got hot at the right moment and went with it.
Terry Francona should be the favorite to win Manager of the Year
Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians is once again up for Manager of the Year. It can’t be stressed just how vital the Cleveland Guardians’ run in 2022 was predicated on Terry Francona managing the team. The club wasn’t too dissimilar from the 2021 team, some guys were healthier, sure and the inclusion of Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez certainly helped but the team still had the same issues.
Surprise team could make big-money play for Trea Turner or Carlos Rodon
One insider is suggesting that a surprise team could make a move to really load up on star power adding big names like Trea Turner or Carlos Rodon. Shortstop Trea Turner is firmly in free agency, having his candidacy peddled by none other than St. Louis actor Jon Hamm. Pitcher Carlos Rodon opted out of his contract, making him one of the top commodities in the open market as well.
