5 best MLB free agency destinations for Jacob deGrom

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is scheduled to hit free agency. Here are the five best destinations for the two-time NL Cy Young award winner. The World Series has concluded, which means that MLB is officially in Hot Stove season. When it comes to free agency, that officially begins on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ET. There may be some signing to take place fast and furious, while there could be a wait for some of the top free agents available.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Terry Francona should be the favorite to win Manager of the Year

Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians is once again up for Manager of the Year. It can’t be stressed just how vital the Cleveland Guardians’ run in 2022 was predicated on Terry Francona managing the team. The club wasn’t too dissimilar from the 2021 team, some guys were healthier, sure and the inclusion of Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez certainly helped but the team still had the same issues.
CLEVELAND, OH
Surprise team could make big-money play for Trea Turner or Carlos Rodon

One insider is suggesting that a surprise team could make a move to really load up on star power adding big names like Trea Turner or Carlos Rodon. Shortstop Trea Turner is firmly in free agency, having his candidacy peddled by none other than St. Louis actor Jon Hamm. Pitcher Carlos Rodon opted out of his contract, making him one of the top commodities in the open market as well.
WASHINGTON, PA
