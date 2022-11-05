Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country
Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
phillyvoice.com
Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel
Philadelphia is beginning to transform into a winter wonderland as more and more holiday attractions open across the city, including one that is returning for its 15th season. The Christmas Village will be open in LOVE Park and City Hall courtyard from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 24, with dazzling light displays, a ferris wheel, a German Christmas market and a double-decker carousel.
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the COVID-19 pandemic. One...
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
billypenn.com
Hundreds cheer the red carpet eating of 40th rotisserie chicken, ‘a part of Philly history’
It’s 12 o’clock on Sunday. The clocks have just been turned back. The sky is overcast, but the breeze is warm. The abandoned pier behind the Columbus Boulevard Giant — right near the South Philly Walmart — is bustling. Hundreds of people of all ages (too...
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking Event
Bark Social is celebrating the groundbreaking of their latest premium social club for dogs and their people in Manayunk on Saturday, November 19. The celebration will include a groundbreaking ceremony with a peek at the venue’s renderings followed by a community meet & greet filled with local vendors, refreshments for humans and furry best friends, local animal rescue organizations, activities for pups, and more!
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar Opens in Collegeville, Its First New Restaurant Since the Pandemic Began
Collegeville Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar opens Nov. 8. Glen Mills restaurateur Dave Magrogan’s ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar opens today, Nov. 8, in the Providence Town Center, Collegeville. It’s a landmark moment for the chain, which has four other locations in the Phila. suburbs and...
Langhorne Wedding Designer Listed as One of the Best in the Philadelphia Area
The Langhorne designer is known for her aesthetic tastes and for making weddings even more beautiful. A Bucks County wedding designer has been ranked as one of the best in the region, making her a popular option for newly-engaged couples. Kayla Cotter wrote about the design for Philadelphia Magazine. April...
billypenn.com
‘I Voted’ sticker deals in Philly; Poll book checks could delay results; Sibling sues over MOVE bombing remains | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Election Day in Philly: Voting deals and last-minute guides. All eyes will turn to Philadelphia as Pa.’s largest county casts votes in a pivotal...
southjerseyobserver.com
Get Into The Holiday “Spirit” With City Cruises Philadelphia
As the holiday season quickly approaches, City Cruises Philadelphia will host lively holiday cruises with offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day where family and friends can come together and enjoy a unique holiday experience on the water. Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise.
Delco Home to a Pair of the Best Suburbs for Millennials in Greater Philadelphia
Two locations in Delaware County are among the best suburbs in Greater Philadelphia for millennials in 2019, according to the latest rankings released by Niche.com, writes Clara Lefton for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Some of the factors Niche.com used for the 2019 Best Places for Young Professionals and to measure...
PhillyBite
A Night at The Black Tie and Sneaker Masquerade Ball 2022
- Realtors Michelle Leonard and Dana Friedman attended the Black Tie and Sneaker Masquerade Ball at Live! Casino and Hotel. to benefit the Trauma Survivors Foundation. My two favorite chefs were James Beard winners Chef Tonii Hicks and Càphê Roasters' Chef Jacob Trinh. Tonii made a great salt...
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 504 Sturbridge Court | King of Prussia | Suburbs2City Team
Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 504 Sturbridge Court in King of Prussia. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this well-maintained and freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable Williamsburg Commons! Enter through the bright two-story foyer with a built-in closet, and head up to the main level with beautiful cherry wood floors throughout the home, you'll find finishes like wood window cornices and crown moldings. The spacious living room with a bay window opens up to the large dining area with a chandelier. The eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, a ceiling fan, and tile flooring. Tons of natural light also fills the room from the glass sliding doors that lead out to the back deck, perfect for that morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine! Finishing off the first floor is an updated powder room. The top floor boasts a sizable primary bedroom with double closets and a full ensuite bathroom with a glass-enclosed stall shower and vanity. Two additional nicely sized bedrooms with ample closet space and a full hallway bathroom with a tub shower combo complete the floor. The finished walk-out basement features a great den space, laundry area, and inside access to the attached one-car garage. Walk outside to your patio and enjoy relaxing outdoors. A concrete driveway provides additional parking space. Located just minutes from all of the restaurants and shopping in the vibrant King of Prussia, with easy access to I-76 & I-476, routes 202 & 422, and the PA Turnpike!
billypenn.com
Where to find ‘I Voted’ sticker deals in Philadelphia on Election Day
If you’re in line this Election Day, stay in line until you get to cast your ballot — and make sure to snag an “I Voted” sticker on the way out. Across the city, Philadelphians are flocking to their nearest polling station to cast ballots in a handful of races that could determine everything from who benefits from the civil service exam to the future of abortion access in Pennsylvania.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
phillyvoice.com
Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties
Philadelphians will have a unique new shopping option just in time for the holiday season. The pop-up Northern Liberties Farmers Market makes its grand debut on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piazza Alta Courtyard, at Second Street and Germantown Avenue. It will serve as a preview of a proposed weekly Northern Liberties Farmers Market set to begin next spring.
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
This Bucks County Music Venue is Reopening for Pop-Up Concerts, Other Live Events
The Bucks County venue will reopen for pop-up shows in the near future. A popular Bucks County music venue will soon be reopening after four years of inactivity, offering live shows and other fun events. Michele Haddon wrote about the venue for the Bucks County Courier Times. Puck Live, located...
PhillyBite
Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia
- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
