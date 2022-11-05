ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

MONTCO.Today

Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country

Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
MERION STATION, PA
phillyvoice.com

Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel

Philadelphia is beginning to transform into a winter wonderland as more and more holiday attractions open across the city, including one that is returning for its 15th season. The Christmas Village will be open in LOVE Park and City Hall courtyard from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 24, with dazzling light displays, a ferris wheel, a German Christmas market and a double-decker carousel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilmtoday.com

Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE

If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
WILMINGTON, DE
Marilyn Johnson

Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking Event

Bark Social is celebrating the groundbreaking of their latest premium social club for dogs and their people in Manayunk on Saturday, November 19. The celebration will include a groundbreaking ceremony with a peek at the venue’s renderings followed by a community meet & greet filled with local vendors, refreshments for humans and furry best friends, local animal rescue organizations, activities for pups, and more!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Get Into The Holiday “Spirit” With City Cruises Philadelphia

As the holiday season quickly approaches, City Cruises Philadelphia will host lively holiday cruises with offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day where family and friends can come together and enjoy a unique holiday experience on the water. Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

A Night at The Black Tie and Sneaker Masquerade Ball 2022

- Realtors Michelle Leonard and Dana Friedman attended the Black Tie and Sneaker Masquerade Ball at Live! Casino and Hotel. to benefit the Trauma Survivors Foundation. My two favorite chefs were James Beard winners Chef Tonii Hicks and Càphê Roasters' Chef Jacob Trinh. Tonii made a great salt...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 504 Sturbridge Court | King of Prussia | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 504 Sturbridge Court in King of Prussia. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this well-maintained and freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the desirable Williamsburg Commons! Enter through the bright two-story foyer with a built-in closet, and head up to the main level with beautiful cherry wood floors throughout the home, you'll find finishes like wood window cornices and crown moldings. The spacious living room with a bay window opens up to the large dining area with a chandelier. The eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, a ceiling fan, and tile flooring. Tons of natural light also fills the room from the glass sliding doors that lead out to the back deck, perfect for that morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine! Finishing off the first floor is an updated powder room. The top floor boasts a sizable primary bedroom with double closets and a full ensuite bathroom with a glass-enclosed stall shower and vanity. Two additional nicely sized bedrooms with ample closet space and a full hallway bathroom with a tub shower combo complete the floor. The finished walk-out basement features a great den space, laundry area, and inside access to the attached one-car garage. Walk outside to your patio and enjoy relaxing outdoors. A concrete driveway provides additional parking space. Located just minutes from all of the restaurants and shopping in the vibrant King of Prussia, with easy access to I-76 & I-476, routes 202 & 422, and the PA Turnpike!
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
billypenn.com

Where to find ‘I Voted’ sticker deals in Philadelphia on Election Day

If you’re in line this Election Day, stay in line until you get to cast your ballot — and make sure to snag an “I Voted” sticker on the way out. Across the city, Philadelphians are flocking to their nearest polling station to cast ballots in a handful of races that could determine everything from who benefits from the civil service exam to the future of abortion access in Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties

Philadelphians will have a unique new shopping option just in time for the holiday season. The pop-up Northern Liberties Farmers Market makes its grand debut on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piazza Alta Courtyard, at Second Street and Germantown Avenue. It will serve as a preview of a proposed weekly Northern Liberties Farmers Market set to begin next spring.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia

- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

