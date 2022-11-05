Read full article on original website
Covington girl born 11-11-2011, gets ready to turn 11 on 11-11-2022
COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.
SMITH: Georgia fans deliver what Kirby Smart asks for
With the arrival of Kirby Smart in Athens, there has been a remarkable reaction from the Georgia fan base. When he asks for help, the Bulldog faithful always responds affirmatively. In the spring of his first year on the job, Kirby told the fans that it would be nice if...
Top Recruits Respond to Insane Environment and Win Over Tennessee
The University of Georgia is fresh off of arguably the biggest home win in school history over the formerly No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. For the first time ever, Sanford Stadium hosted the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked football teams in the AP Poll. So, with all of the college...
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Santiago Anibal Mendez-Becerra a/k/a Santiago A. Mendez Becerra late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 27th day of October, 2022 Name: Rose M. Sifuentes Title: Administrator Address: 1724 Hill Street NE, Conyers, Ga 30012 908-85923 11/9 16 23 30 2022.
Absolics breaks ground on $600 million glass substrate plant
COVINGTON — Absolics Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground Tuesday on a $600 million facility that will manufacture glass substrate for the semiconductor industry. The new industry will create 400 new high-skilled jobs in Newton County and provide glass substrate needed for computing systems to the...
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA Civil Action File No: :2022-CV-2512 In re the Name Change of: LAQUICHA NAKAI BOZEMAN, Petitioner, NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF ADULT You are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November, 2022, LAQUICHA NAKAI BOZEMAN filed a Petition in the Superior Court of Rockdale County, Georgia, Case No. 2022-CV-2512, to change her name. If granted, Petitioner's name will be change to NAKAI ECEM BOZEMAN. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said Petition. DEMMING, PARKER, HOFFMAN, CAMPBELL & DALY, LLC /S/ JANELLE N. RICHARDS Attorney for Petitioner's Georgia Bar No. 940357 2200 Century Parkway NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, Georgia 30345 (404) 636-4900 jrichards@deminglaw.com 916-86693 11/9 16 23 30 2022.
Newton County Commissioners Demond Mason, J.C. Henderson defeat challengers
COVINGTON — Two Democrat incumbents on the Newton County Board of Commissioners won new terms in Tuesday’s balloting. District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason appeared to be headed to victory, defeating Republican challenger Donnie Bryant with 67.77 % of the vote with three of four precincts reporting. District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson defeated challenger Scotty Scoggins with 70.3% of ballots cast.
Newton County to spend $5 million in ARPA funding on capital needs
COVINGTON — Newton County will use $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a list of capital expenditures that Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims called “critical.”. Commissioners approved the expenditures at their Nov. 1 meeting in a 3-2 vote after voting down an October proposal to...
Newton County looking to fill key positions
COVINGTON — Several key positions in Newton County’s government are without permanent directors and could be filled in the next several weeks. Positions to be filled include county attorney, county manager, director of Development Services and landfill manager. The county manager position has been held since March by Jarvis Sims, who is serving on an interim basis under a one-year contract, and county legal services have been provided by Patrick Jaugstetter of the law firm of Jarrard & Davis since last fall. Former landfill manager Kevin Walter retired in September, and former Development Services director Judy Johnson left last spring to take a position in Jasper County. Employees within those two departments have taken on the interim director roles.
Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67
James “Jimmy” Edward Ellis of Suwanee, who was president and chief executive officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, has died at the age of 67. According to his obituary, Ellis died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital on Nov. 5 surrounded by his family. 14 years later, the effects...
Covington voters approve homestead exemption
COVINGTON — Voters in the city of Covington approved a homestead exemption referendum by a wide margin during balloting Tuesday. Covington homeowners will now receive a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their homes for the purpose of city property taxes. The exemption will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The measure passed by 84.57% of the vote.
