Video: Developing Confidence & Breaking The Poverty Cycle Through Bike Lessons
As a sport, cycling can be a powerful force for positive change. It develops the rider’s confidence. It builds strength and endurance in body and mind. It teaches how to have grit and overcome obstacles. It creates community, purpose, and belonging. Not to mention that cycling is just plain fun! But for many, the high costs of bikes and gear have put the sport out of reach.
BYB Telemetry Introduces New Safety Light
After launching on the market the first professional telemetry system for MTB and Motocross, which is currently used by several World Cup teams, BYB Tech Srl is introducing Focus, an innovative product that aims to increase the safety of every cyclist on the road. Focus is more than a normal...
Fizik Launches New MTB Shoes with Gore-Tex
Fizik is expanding its footwear to offer two models with the Gore-Tex Koala membrane. This addition will be ideal for winter and cold mountain biking. The Terra Artica GTX shoes will be the ideal companion for MTB riders who are not afraid of the cold. The new model, with a revised design, is full of technical details that will allow for sporty outings, even in the harsh conditions of the off-season.
Review Roundup: 4 Mountain Bike Rain Jackets Tested
The weather is a fickle beast, especially where the best mountain bike trails are found—in the mountains. Whether it’s torrential downpours in the fall, snowy wastelands in the winter or freak thunderstorms in the summer, eventually we all have to deal with riding in the wet or cold—or both at the same time.
Video: Brendan Fairclough's Home Rampage is Back with a Cliff Drop
Back at home and back on the home Rampages. Having so much fun exploring our local area finding fun little challenges to ride. Have had this one in my mind for a while. Makes a change from the normal bike park laps. So good to get the heart rate going...
Field Test: 6 Downcountry Bikes VS the Efficiency Test
Look, I know that most of us are here for the good stuff, whatever kind of fun singletrack descent that might be, not some boring-ass gravel road climb that's too steep, too loose, and definitely too long. But the reality is that most of us have to pedal up the mountain, hopefully on a trail rather than a road, and while many riders are just happy to get to the top, others want to get there a little sooner. That's where bikes like our six short-travel rigs can make the difference between, "Never again!" and "Let's do another lap."
Movies For Your Monday
Paul Genovese - For Your Entertainment: Paul riding like it's a modern New World Disorder segment. Tour De Gnar 2022: A dream team tames the toughest lines of the Sea to Sky. Riders: Cami Nogueiraa, Steve Vanderhoek, CJ Hauptman, Max Grayson, Ryan Rodriguez, Nate Spitz, Mark Mathews, Peter Salido, Lewis Buchanan, Aven Elsberg, Sergi Massot, and Yoann Barelli.
