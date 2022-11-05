Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Virginia: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
It’s not like Charlottesville should be that intimidating. Perhaps one of the oddest things about Mack Brown’s tenures at Carolina is his inability to beat Virginia at Scott Stadium. Virginia hasn’t been a juggernaut of a program, and when the schools played in Chapel Hill it was like a completely different squad would be on the field. As it is, in every even year that Mack Brown had coached, you would see “At Virginia-L” on the schedule, so whether it was by three or thirty, you know Mack Brown feels good driving back down to Chapel Hill finally ending the road losing streak against the Cavs.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. UNCW - Player of the Game: RJ Davis
It wasn’t the season-opener Tar Heels fans were hoping for, but last night UNC beat UNC-Wilmington 69-56 to begin their campaign to Houston. It was a scrappy affair, with 42 total fouls called, and a final whistle well after 11pm. UNCW wanted to establish a physical presence, and full-court...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Virginia: Three Things Learned
Carolina fans have needed blood pressure medication for quite some time now, but yesterday may have been enough to send everyone to their local physician. Once again the Heels’ defense made a Generals offense look like the Harlem Globetrotters, but it was Drake Maye & Co. that saved the day yet again to get the team that much closer to winning the Coastal division title. The very loud opinion online is that this may be the most frustrating 8-1 team ever, and while that may be true, I also think this shows that this is one of the toughest UNC teams that we’ve seen in quite a while.
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. UVA - Player of the Game: Josh Downs
Saturday’s North Carolina win over Virginia ended up playing out like several other games in the Tar Heels’ winning streak. After a less than stellar first, a combination of enough plays on both sides of the ball allowed UNC to pull away for a 31-28 win. In this week’s case, most of the important plays came from the offense, and a lot came from wide receiver Josh Downs.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels shake off rust, hold off UNCW
On a night when many of the best teams in college basketball made it a habit of putting a hurting on inferior competition, UNC struggled offensively like a team that has not yet fully found their groove. While triple digits would have surely been fun, the Tar Heels were able to come away with a win and plenty of things to work on moving forward.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: UNCW Game Thread
Last season didn’t end the way any of us wanted it to, but what a ride it was to get there. It felt special. The fact that all the starters with eligibility remaining decided to return for this year makes the upcoming season feel like it could be special too. Just as the 2017 was out for redemption, the 2022-2023 team is out to run it back.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will open the regular season Monday night in the Smith Center, hosting UNC-Wilmington. The Tar Heels haven’t dropped a season opener since the 2001-02 season. If you aren’t making the late-night trek to Chapel Hill for the game, here’s how you...
tarheelblog.com
The best pre-game meals in Chapel Hill
Time-Out Let’s see if I can do this without going on a full-on rant about chicken cheddar biscuits again. Time-out is one of the best restaurants in Chapel Hill, but it is also one of the most accessible places as well. Located right on Franklin Street, Time-out has good-quality food for cheap, and you can get it quickly if you are in a hurry. All of their options are already made when you walk in the door, so you just have to tell them what you would like, they’ll load up a styrofoam container for you, and you are all set to eat your fill before screaming your lungs out at the next game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Greensboro; 7 more big wins across North Carolina
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
'This is great': Parade goers enjoy NCCU homecoming festivities with reminders to vote
A happy crowd lined Fayetteville Street in Durham Saturday for North Carolina Central University's homecoming parade.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Top Ice Cream Shops in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is an ice cream shop with a rich history. It opened in 1947 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The store is famous for its frozen custard and has been featured on TV shows, including the Food Network and PBS. The shop is a great place to spend a day with family or friends. Carl Settle's nieces and nephew now operate the stand, which serves three different flavors. The stand is cash-only, but they've managed to carry on the tradition. The stand is open every day except for the hunting season.
Work to begin on new bypass around one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing towns
Angier’s population is expected to double in the next five years, as Triangle sprawls outward.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Raleigh News & Observer
Three-bedroom home in Chapel Hill sells for $1.5 million
A house built in 2004 located in the 200 block of Oval Park Place in Chapel Hill has a new owner. The 3,559-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 18, 2022 for $1,500,000, or $421 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an underground garage. The unit sits on a 3,049-square-foot lot.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
