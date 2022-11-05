An extraordinary collapse in work to tackle the UK’s energy-leaking buildings over the last decade has been revealed, as the crucial Cop27 climate summit continues.Some 2.3 million measures were installed each year through government-backed schemes when the Conservatives came to power – but that tally plummeted to fewer than 100,000 in 2021.The figures are revealed in a highly-critical letter from the independent climate watchdog, which calls the government’s record “particularly poor”.“Heating UK buildings contributed more than a fifth of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021,” Lord Deben, the chair of the Climate Change Committee has written.“Building emissions have...

38 MINUTES AGO