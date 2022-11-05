Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine says West on way to 'joint victory' after Russia retreat
Kyiv said on Saturday that the West was on its way to "joint victory" over Moscow after Ukraine said it had wrested back Kherson, the first major urban hub to fall after Russia's invasion on February 24. "In February, Russia failed to take any of its major objectives except Kherson," Wallace said in a statement.
Climate watchdog attacks collapse in work on energy-leaking buildings under Tories
An extraordinary collapse in work to tackle the UK’s energy-leaking buildings over the last decade has been revealed, as the crucial Cop27 climate summit continues.Some 2.3 million measures were installed each year through government-backed schemes when the Conservatives came to power – but that tally plummeted to fewer than 100,000 in 2021.The figures are revealed in a highly-critical letter from the independent climate watchdog, which calls the government’s record “particularly poor”.“Heating UK buildings contributed more than a fifth of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021,” Lord Deben, the chair of the Climate Change Committee has written.“Building emissions have...
German chancellor condemns crackdown on protests in Iran
The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has strongly criticised the Iranian government for its brutal crackdown on protests and said Germany stood “shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people”. Scholz said the protests sparked by the death on 16 September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her detention by Iran’s...
Comments / 0