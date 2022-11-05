Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first baby, via surrogate. The actress surprised the world with the news Monday by sharing a photo of her baby girl, Royce Lillian, on Instagram. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle," the 42-year-old actor wrote. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

1 DAY AGO