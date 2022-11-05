Read full article on original website
Related
Rebel Wilson welcomes first baby via surrogate
Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first baby, via surrogate. The actress surprised the world with the news Monday by sharing a photo of her baby girl, Royce Lillian, on Instagram. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle," the 42-year-old actor wrote. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."
"Little Mermaid" star Halle Bailey gets surprise note from her Delta pilot: "You're giving so many little girls wings"
When the trailer for Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" dropped in September, it sparked an emotional frenzy as young Black and brown girls reacted to seeing Halle Bailey in her mermaid debut. Months later, Bailey's role is still having an impact – and in unexpected places. While...
CBS News
569K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0