Lib Dems say quarter of property owners fear losing their home
Ed Davey sets out plans for mortgage protection fund that would provide grants of up to £300 a month
BBC
Sir Gavin Williamson resigns after bullying claims
Sir Gavin Williamson has resigned as a government minister after allegations of bullying, saying he aims to clear himself of "any wrongdoing”. The MP had been accused of sending abusive messages to a fellow Tory MP last month and of bullying a senior civil servant as defence secretary. Sir...
Suella Braverman was warned ‘hate speech’ could inspire far right
The home secretary, Suella Braverman, who last week caused outrage by referring to asylum seekers entering the UK as an “invasion”, had been warned by government lawyers that inflammatory immigration rhetoric risked inspiring a far-right terror attack. Braverman’s comments came just one day after a man with links...
CNBC
EU says it has serious concerns about Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
BRUSSELS — The European Union has "serious concerns" about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, saying it breaches international trade rules, according to an official document seen by CNBC. The sweeping tax, health and climate bill was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in...
BBC
Just Stop Oil: High Court grants injunction to prevent M25 protests
A High Court injunction has been granted to prevent Just Stop Oil protesters disrupting the M25. It means anyone fixing themselves to any object or structure on the motorway - and anyone assisting - can be held in contempt of court. Those in breach could face imprisonment, an unlimited fine...
BBC
Dover migrant centre attack driven by right-wing ideology - police
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre was motivated by extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said. Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, threw up to three incendiary devices at the site in Dover, Kent, last Sunday. He is believed to have later taken his own life. Counter Terrorism...
BBC
Iran International: TV channel says Iran threatened UK-based journalists
Two British-Iranian journalists for the UK-based Persian-language TV channel Iran International have been warned of a possible risk to their lives, a UK law enforcement source has confirmed. Parent company Volant Media said the Metropolitan Police had notified the pair of a recent increase in "credible" threats from Iranian security...
BBC
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
BBC
Schools to cut staff in budget squeeze, union says
Many schools in England are considering cutting teachers or teaching hours to save money, says the head teachers' union, NAHT. Of the 11,000 respondents to NAHT's snapshot survey, 66% said they will have to make teaching assistants redundant or cut their hours. Half say they could do the same for teachers.
BBC
Former Archbishop of Glasgow Mario Conti dies aged 88
The Emeritus Archbishop of Glasgow, Archbishop Mario Conti, has died at the age of 88. The Catholic Church's Bishops' Conference of Scotland said Archbishop Conti died peacefully on Tuesday after a short illness at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. He succeeded Cardinal Thomas Winning as Archbishop of Glasgow...
BBC
3D printed guns: Warnings over growing threat of 3D firearms
Last month police said they made one of the largest seizures of 3D printed firearm components in the UK. Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command had discovered what they alleged was a "suspected makeshift 3D firearms factory" at a home in London on 7 October. Officers said it...
