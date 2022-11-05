ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say

A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
DOVER, DE
phillyvoice.com

Delaware woman claims 2 lottery prizes totaling $400,000 in one day

In an incredible stroke of luck, a 70-year-old Newark woman recently purchased two Delaware lottery tickets, each worth six figures, that she was able to claim in the same day. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, first won $100,000 after scratching two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets that...
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

New Castle-area pedestrian fatality under investigation

A 74-year-old woman has died in a hospital, days after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking across New Castle Avenue. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina was struck last Wednesday night, November 2nd. She was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue near Rodney Drive away from the crosswalk when a northbound Jeep struck her on the vehicle's passenger side.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cat Country 107.3

South Jersey Dialect Is Unique: Is it ‘Saturday’ or ‘Saturdee’

Trenton = Tren-in Atlantic City = Lantic City. South Jersey basically has its own English Language. You can travel the whole state of New Jersey in less than 250 miles. Yet, along the way, when you listen to people speak in different parts of the state … especially South Jersey versus North Jersey … close your eyes, and you’ll feel that you have entered a different part of America.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Robbery Arrested in Atlantic City

Authorities say a man who was wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last month has been arrested and found to be in possession of a stolen, loaded gun. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. The detective recognized DeBerry from a flyer distributed by the Absecon Police Department from the incident on October 28th.
ABSECON, NJ
Cleveland.com

14-year-old boy arrested in Pennsylvania driving slain man’s car, authorities say

EUCLID, Ohio – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Pennsylvania and accused of driving the car of a 71-year-old man found slain in his home, police said. The teenager was on Interstate 80 in Mercer County when an officer of the Pennsylvania State Police pulled him over before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The trooper discovered the car was owned by Larry Lee Anderson from Euclid, police said.
EUCLID, OH
WBOC

Vehicle, Occupied Home Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and an occupied home in Dover. Delaware State Police said that on Sunday morning, troopers responded to a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Troopers learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire at around 5:40 p.m. the evening before. The home was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

One winning ticket sold on record Powerball drawing

There’s a single winning ticket for last night’s massive $2.04-billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers were announced earlier today after a security problem delayed them being revealed for about 9 hours. The winning ticket for largest jackpot in U.S. history was purchased in Los Angeles County, California. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy