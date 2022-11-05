Read full article on original website
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say
phillyvoice.com
Delaware woman claims 2 lottery prizes totaling $400,000 in one day
In an incredible stroke of luck, a 70-year-old Newark woman recently purchased two Delaware lottery tickets, each worth six figures, that she was able to claim in the same day. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, first won $100,000 after scratching two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets that...
Fugitive in Somers Point killing captured in Vermont
An Egg Harbor Township man wanted in the killing of a Somers Point father of seven was arrested in Vermont this weekend. Tyreek Crawford, 20, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joshua Hannah on Feb. 10. The next morning, there was a large police presence at a...
Election Day voting hours, polling locations and how to report problems
As the election looms, it's a full-court press to ensure things go smoothly on Tuesday.
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle-area pedestrian fatality under investigation
A 74-year-old woman has died in a hospital, days after being struck by a vehicle as she was walking across New Castle Avenue. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina was struck last Wednesday night, November 2nd. She was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue near Rodney Drive away from the crosswalk when a northbound Jeep struck her on the vehicle's passenger side.
Hey New Jersey and Pennsylvania! Get Your Headlights Fixed!
Is it just me, or are there more ding-dongs out there driving at night with broken headlights lately?. In the past two weeks or so during my nightly commute home from Central Jersey, into Philadelphia, and into South Jersey, I've noticed more drivers driving at night with broken/dimmed headlights. Which...
South Jersey Dialect Is Unique: Is it ‘Saturday’ or ‘Saturdee’
Trenton = Tren-in Atlantic City = Lantic City. South Jersey basically has its own English Language. You can travel the whole state of New Jersey in less than 250 miles. Yet, along the way, when you listen to people speak in different parts of the state … especially South Jersey versus North Jersey … close your eyes, and you’ll feel that you have entered a different part of America.
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
More Details: Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Home Invasion Arrested in Atlantic City
More details have been released in connection to the arrest of an Atlantic City man who was wanted for an alleged armed robbery in Absecon last month. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue.
Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Robbery Arrested in Atlantic City
Authorities say a man who was wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last month has been arrested and found to be in possession of a stolen, loaded gun. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. The detective recognized DeBerry from a flyer distributed by the Absecon Police Department from the incident on October 28th.
Deer blamed for 2nd fatal NJ crash Sunday: Woman, 19, in Jeep dead
A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Jersey blamed on a deer—the second fatal crash involving a deer reported in the state on Sunday.
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
14-year-old boy arrested in Pennsylvania driving slain man’s car, authorities say
EUCLID, Ohio – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Pennsylvania and accused of driving the car of a 71-year-old man found slain in his home, police said. The teenager was on Interstate 80 in Mercer County when an officer of the Pennsylvania State Police pulled him over before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The trooper discovered the car was owned by Larry Lee Anderson from Euclid, police said.
Main Line Media News
Man draws prison for role in botched robbery that ended in fatal shooting of Pottstown man
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man who admitted that he helped plan a robbery with two other men that went awry and ended with the gunshot slaying of a Pottstown man will spend at least seven years behind bars. Daijon Naseer Harrison, 23, of the 2100 block of North Woodstock...
Virginia couple arrested, accused of attempted home invasion in New Jersey
A couple in Newport News are now in custody after authorities say they tried to orchestrate an armed home invasion and robbery in New Jersey.
Pleasantville Teen Airlifted After Somers Point Bike Path Crash
UPDATE: As of late Monday, Somers Point Police say the condition of the Pleasantville boy injured on Saturday has been updated to stable. A 14-year-old juvenile was critically injured in a crash with a vehicle on the Somers Point Bike Path at Ocean Heights Avenue at 5:57 pm Saturday evening.
WBOC
Vehicle, Occupied Home Struck by Gunfire in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and an occupied home in Dover. Delaware State Police said that on Sunday morning, troopers responded to a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Troopers learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire at around 5:40 p.m. the evening before. The home was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
delawarepublic.org
One winning ticket sold on record Powerball drawing
There’s a single winning ticket for last night’s massive $2.04-billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers were announced earlier today after a security problem delayed them being revealed for about 9 hours. The winning ticket for largest jackpot in U.S. history was purchased in Los Angeles County, California. The...
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Cat Country 107.3
