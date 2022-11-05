ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 5

xxxKamrOxXxFaZEBoy x
3d ago

lets see democrats mayor scott police Commissioner harris they lie make deals make excuses pay the thugs still no change crime gets worse how about try locking crooks up cash bail send them to jail this is how you have a safe world.

Reply
3
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Parkville man charged with attempted murder in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Parkville man was arrested Monday after Baltimore police said he shot someone last month in Northeast Baltimore. David Boyd, 42, faces charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police said around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25, Boyd shot a 29-year-old man in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police responding to aggravated assault find man with severed hand in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the southwest neighborhood of Rognel Heights on Tuesday morning and found a 32-year-old man with a severed hand, authorities said.Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue to assist an assault victim, police said.The man had also sustained a severe laceration to the forehead, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Hours later, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were still unable to find the man's hand, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said.  Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore.  Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right."  For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted.  Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police make arrest in deadly Owings Mills stabbing

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County have made an arrest in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred in Owings Mills on Monday. Homicide detectives responded to a business area in the 10500 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported stabbing. Detectives located a victim at the scene who...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner Michael Harrison releases body-camera video of fatal police shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police released a body-worn camera video Tuesday from the officer who shot and killed a man who was threatening a woman with a knife Sunday. The video shows the officer, identified as Zachary Rutherford, pulling up to the scene in West Baltimore, where he sees Tyree Moorehead on top of a woman and holding a large butcher knife at her head.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed struck and killed by vehicle in Linthicum Heights, police say

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — A man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Linthicum Heights, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department. On Monday, at around 7:15 p.m. officers were sent to northbound Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard at Schulamar Road in Linthicum for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, said the department.
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man convicted of deadly 2019 shooting in Northwest Baltimore, prosecutors say

BALTIMORE -- A man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man in Northwest Baltimore in March 2019, the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office announced in a statement on Monday.That man, Lorenzo Thomas, was convicted of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a disqualifying crime last week, according to authorities.Thomas faces 55 years in prison for gunning down Tyree Lee in the 3900 block of Penhurst Avenue around 2:50 p.m. on March 27, 2019, prosecutors said.Lee had been walking through the 4600 block of Wallington Avenue when Thomas and another person approached him, according to authorities.Thomas shot at Lee multiple times before his gun jammed, prosecutors said.The person who accompanied Thomas then took the gun from his hands and chased after Lee, according to authorities.That person shot Lee multiple times, too, prosecutors said.Thomas will be sentenced for his crime on March 28, 2023, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot during road rage attack in Frederick County, Md., say police

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was shot in the leg during a road rage attack in Frederick County on Sunday, according to Maryland State Police. Police say the woman was traveling north on Interstate 270 near mile marker 26 at about 7:45 p.m. on November 6 when the suspect was driving behind her, flashing high beams.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found guilty in deadly midday shooting, faces 55 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was found guilty after shooting and killing a man in broad daylight in Northwest Baltimore. Police say Thomas shot Tyree Lee on March 27, 2019 in the 3900 block of Penhurst Avenue. Police were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Follow up on Guns Related Arrest Nets AACOPD and Troopers More Weapons

Courtesy of the Anne Arundel County Police, with assistance from the Maryland State Police:. On October 28, 2022, detectives with the Anne Arundel County - Maryland State Police Strategic Operations Group executed a knock and announce search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of West Edgevale Road in Brooklyn Park. The search warrant was a result of an investigation by Strategic Operations Group detectives following the August 23rd arrest of 20-year-old Shane Ecker and 20-year-old Cody Ecker, of Brooklyn Park, for a firearms violation in which three firearms were seized. The following pieces of evidence were seized on October 28, 2022, as a result of the search warrant:
BROOKLYN PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy