Hacker releases Australian health insurer's customer data
Client data from Medibank, Australia's largest health insurer, has been released by an extortionist, including details of HIV diagnoses and drug abuse treatments, after the company refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers
