realitytitbit.com

Boy George to be given vegan options for I'm A Celebrity trials

I’m A Celebrity is back which also means contestants will have to go through some grueling trials, but one thing that is certain is that Boy George will be offered vegan options during the show. The show is back with all new contestants and there is no doubt that...
realitytitbit.com

I'm a Celeb: Does Scarlette Douglas have a boyfriend?

Scarlette Douglas will be heading into the jungle for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, and viewers are already looking to find out more about the property expert and television host, including everything from her career journey, her age, and whether she has a boyfriend. A whole...
realitytitbit.com

Owen Warner's sweet secret signal if he misses his mum while on I'm A Celeb

I’m A Celeb contestant Owen Warner is planning on using a secret signal to connect with his loved ones during his stay in the jungle. Tonight, the first episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here airs after two consecutive years of being filmed in North Wales due to covid-19 restrictions.
realitytitbit.com

Ex-Disney star Zendaya shook Hollywood with '$300k' paycheck for 7-minute role

Ever since her breakout role on Disney’s Shake It Up, Zendaya Coleman‘s fame has skyrocketed. Since her first appearance as a teen, her performances have seen her transform into a Hollywood star. The actress has become a well-loved and popular face in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such...
realitytitbit.com

Buy the Countryfile bobble hat from 2022 Ramble for Children in Need

Many BBC viewers will tune into the 2022 Ramble for Children in Need on Sunday, November 6. The Countryfile team takes on another Big Ramble in order to raise money and awareness to help change children’s lives. Children in Need and the BBC aim to inspire people to support their work and belief “that every child should have the chance to thrive and be the best they can be.”
ComicBook

Tim Burton Comments on Possibility of Working With Johnny Depp Again

Tim Burton commented on the possibility of working with Johnny Depp again. Reuters talked to the director about his former collaborator. Luca Comics and Games Pop Culture Festival was going on over in Italy, and Burton is doing press for Wednesday on Netflix. When it comes to the embroiled star, he said, "If the right thing was around, sure." The defamation case with Amber Heard has been a pop culture flashpoint. Despite coming away with multiple verdicts in his favor, the road ahead for Depp is murky. He's going back to court against his ex-wife shortly and she's appealing the decisions, so it's not like any of this will die down. For Burton, it's not like there's a project that could even house Depp on his to-do list right now. But, you can never really say never in the world of Hollywood. Check out what else he had to say down below.
realitytitbit.com

Zeina Khoury's height helped her become a model - but it was a 'dark period'

Dubai Bling has been a huge hit on Netflix since it dropped on the streaming service in October 2022. Lojain Omran, Ebraheem Al Samadi, DJ Bliss, Safa Siddiqui, and Zeina Khoury are all cast members of the new series. During Dubai Bling, Zeina Khoury‘s co-star Safa asks her to model clothes for her fashion show and says: “You’ve got the height and everything, you’re going to look beautiful.”
realitytitbit.com

North West fans suffer 'whiplash' as she trolls Kim's Balenciaga tape dress

North West‘s mom may be billionaire Kim Kardashian, but it doesn’t mean the nine-year-old can’t roast her – and Northie didn’t disappoint as she impersonated the reality star’s iconic Balenciaga crime scene tape outfit. The eldest of the Kardashian-West family just proved she has...
netflixjunkie.com

Throwback to When Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower Unexpectedly Caused Media Mayhem for Natalie Portman

Whether it is a movie star, music star, or any other public figure, it is next to impossible to avoid the paparazzi. The name and fame come with wanted and unwanted media attention. And for a TV star turned Royal like Meghan Markle, the constant public eye is even harder to shake off. In fact, even long before Harry and Meghan’s infamous exit from the House of Windsor, as a new Royal, the Duchess of Sussex was always in the limelight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Backstreet Boys review – sympathy, hugs and immaculate harmonies

The energy in the O2 Arena on Sunday is rowdy. Groups of women are waving flashing LED sticks and taking pulls from plastic bottles of red wine. Millennial friendship groups in white cargo trousers and bucket hats are filming each other with phone torches on. A girl in a diamante camo cap, carrying a cardboard cut-out of Kevin Richardson’s face, is shouting at her friend about someone being “done for assault”. It’s the first day of the UK leg of Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour (for 2022, at least – the tour, which has been running since 2019, has passed through London before) and the hours leading up to it were full of uncertainty as to whether or not it would go ahead.
ETOnline.com

Duran Duran Reveals Princess Diana's Favorite Song of Theirs (Exclusive)

Duran Duran is recalling their special connection to Princess Diana. In a new interview, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor tell ET's Kevin Frazier which of their songs the late royal loved most before her death in 1997. "When we met Harry and William, they said,...

