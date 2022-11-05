Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Boy George to be given vegan options for I'm A Celebrity trials
I’m A Celebrity is back which also means contestants will have to go through some grueling trials, but one thing that is certain is that Boy George will be offered vegan options during the show. The show is back with all new contestants and there is no doubt that...
realitytitbit.com
I'm a Celeb: Does Scarlette Douglas have a boyfriend?
Scarlette Douglas will be heading into the jungle for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, and viewers are already looking to find out more about the property expert and television host, including everything from her career journey, her age, and whether she has a boyfriend. A whole...
realitytitbit.com
Owen Warner's sweet secret signal if he misses his mum while on I'm A Celeb
I’m A Celeb contestant Owen Warner is planning on using a secret signal to connect with his loved ones during his stay in the jungle. Tonight, the first episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here airs after two consecutive years of being filmed in North Wales due to covid-19 restrictions.
Elle
Rihanna Gives First Details on Life With Her Baby Boy—and Why She Hasn’t Shared His Name or Photo Yet
Rihanna welcomed her first child in May, and a few months in, she’s now ready to talk about him. Rihanna spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Vogue, and The Washington Post about life as a new mom and shared the first details about her and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s baby boy.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter's Final Video A Day Before Death: Singer Reminisced About Hilary Duff
Aaron Carter mentioned Hilary Duff or 'Lizzie Magudo' for him on the final video before his death. He was bantering with a friend and while it is not clear why he mentioned his childhood sweetheart, he got the sweetest smile on his face telling his friend about "Lizzie Magudo." Someone...
Every Time Matthew McConaughey Said ‘All Right, All Right, All Right’ With True Conviction
He wouldn’t be Matthew McConaughey without a little “all right.” The actor is proud of his catchphrase decades after he first uttered the words on the big screen. These Stars Almost Played These Major Movie and TV Roles!. McConaughey, 53, made the phrase “all right, all right,...
realitytitbit.com
Ex-Disney star Zendaya shook Hollywood with '$300k' paycheck for 7-minute role
Ever since her breakout role on Disney’s Shake It Up, Zendaya Coleman‘s fame has skyrocketed. Since her first appearance as a teen, her performances have seen her transform into a Hollywood star. The actress has become a well-loved and popular face in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such...
realitytitbit.com
I'm A Celebrity's Horrifying Heights challenge explained as Babatúndé gets voted for trial
Funny man Babatúndé Aléshé has been forced to face his fears once again in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity Horrifying Heights challenge – but what exactly will his bushtucker trial involve?. I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here is in full force and, believe...
realitytitbit.com
Buy the Countryfile bobble hat from 2022 Ramble for Children in Need
Many BBC viewers will tune into the 2022 Ramble for Children in Need on Sunday, November 6. The Countryfile team takes on another Big Ramble in order to raise money and awareness to help change children’s lives. Children in Need and the BBC aim to inspire people to support their work and belief “that every child should have the chance to thrive and be the best they can be.”
EW.com
Selena Gomez slams interview that triggered Disney flashback in new documentary: 'F---ing dumbest thing ever'
Selena Gomez's new My Mind & Me documentary includes a powerful scene in which the entertainer confronts past trauma after a journalist made her feel uncomfortable during an interview. Around the 68-minute mark in the new Apple TV+ feature — directed by Alek Keshishian, who previously helmed Madonna's iconic Truth...
I can forgive The Crown for jazzing up the facts – but not for being so clunky | Stephen Bates
When covering the royals, we often talk about the family ‘soap opera’. The conversations here are straight out of a poor one, says Stephen Bates, the Guardian’s former royal correspondent
ComicBook
Tim Burton Comments on Possibility of Working With Johnny Depp Again
Tim Burton commented on the possibility of working with Johnny Depp again. Reuters talked to the director about his former collaborator. Luca Comics and Games Pop Culture Festival was going on over in Italy, and Burton is doing press for Wednesday on Netflix. When it comes to the embroiled star, he said, "If the right thing was around, sure." The defamation case with Amber Heard has been a pop culture flashpoint. Despite coming away with multiple verdicts in his favor, the road ahead for Depp is murky. He's going back to court against his ex-wife shortly and she's appealing the decisions, so it's not like any of this will die down. For Burton, it's not like there's a project that could even house Depp on his to-do list right now. But, you can never really say never in the world of Hollywood. Check out what else he had to say down below.
realitytitbit.com
Zeina Khoury's height helped her become a model - but it was a 'dark period'
Dubai Bling has been a huge hit on Netflix since it dropped on the streaming service in October 2022. Lojain Omran, Ebraheem Al Samadi, DJ Bliss, Safa Siddiqui, and Zeina Khoury are all cast members of the new series. During Dubai Bling, Zeina Khoury‘s co-star Safa asks her to model clothes for her fashion show and says: “You’ve got the height and everything, you’re going to look beautiful.”
realitytitbit.com
North West fans suffer 'whiplash' as she trolls Kim's Balenciaga tape dress
North West‘s mom may be billionaire Kim Kardashian, but it doesn’t mean the nine-year-old can’t roast her – and Northie didn’t disappoint as she impersonated the reality star’s iconic Balenciaga crime scene tape outfit. The eldest of the Kardashian-West family just proved she has...
netflixjunkie.com
Throwback to When Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower Unexpectedly Caused Media Mayhem for Natalie Portman
Whether it is a movie star, music star, or any other public figure, it is next to impossible to avoid the paparazzi. The name and fame come with wanted and unwanted media attention. And for a TV star turned Royal like Meghan Markle, the constant public eye is even harder to shake off. In fact, even long before Harry and Meghan’s infamous exit from the House of Windsor, as a new Royal, the Duchess of Sussex was always in the limelight.
Backstreet Boys review – sympathy, hugs and immaculate harmonies
The energy in the O2 Arena on Sunday is rowdy. Groups of women are waving flashing LED sticks and taking pulls from plastic bottles of red wine. Millennial friendship groups in white cargo trousers and bucket hats are filming each other with phone torches on. A girl in a diamante camo cap, carrying a cardboard cut-out of Kevin Richardson’s face, is shouting at her friend about someone being “done for assault”. It’s the first day of the UK leg of Backstreet Boys’ DNA World Tour (for 2022, at least – the tour, which has been running since 2019, has passed through London before) and the hours leading up to it were full of uncertainty as to whether or not it would go ahead.
ETOnline.com
Duran Duran Reveals Princess Diana's Favorite Song of Theirs (Exclusive)
Duran Duran is recalling their special connection to Princess Diana. In a new interview, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor tell ET's Kevin Frazier which of their songs the late royal loved most before her death in 1997. "When we met Harry and William, they said,...
Comments / 0