Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
Do You Know What’s Special About This Centuries Old Hudson Valley Intersection?
Some of the history here in the Hudson Valley can be traced all the back to the 1600's. It's even possible that Hudson Valley native's ancestors helped settle the land that we call the Hudson Valley today. There is an extensive amount of history that lives in each town. Are you ready to explore it?
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Why Is Orange County New York Lighting Up All Green?
Over the next few weeks, you will notice something different in Orange County New York. Maybe you won't notice, it will be subtle. There will be several buildings that are being lit up in green all night. Why is this happening? Is the county getting ready for a visit from...
Legendary Hudson Valley, New York Plant Closing, 138 Impacted
A Hudson Valley facility is closing after 125 years. At least 138 employees will be out of work. On Friday, Hudson Valley Post reported on Avon closing its Rockland County facility. We've learned more information about the closure. Avon Closing Facility in Suffern, New York. Avon confirmed plans to close...
5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley
I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
The Scoop on the Scoop: Year Round Ice Cream Available in Orange County, NY
One of the best parts about summer in the Hudson Valley is the large selection of local ice cream shops. It seems that each county has a fan favorite, go-to spot. As the cooler months come in, loyal customers wonder how much longer they have to visit their favorite ice cream shop in the Hudson Valley. Some ice cream spots closed in September, while others stayed open until mid November. There are also some that chose to stay open until the first week of November.
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
Why Do You See Green Lights Unexpectedly at Hudson Valley Homes?
Have you noticed them? They might not be there for the reason you think. Do you have a veteran in your family, friend group or know one? It's so important that we honor them and show our gratitude for their service to the country. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is putting out a special request for residents to help honor those who have served and it's a nice, easy and simple way to show our support.
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
Not So Fast! Popular Kingston Restaurant Updates Future Plans
After much speculation that they were closing for good, a beloved Kingston restaurant updates fans!. Earlier this month rumors started to circulate throughout the Hudson Valley that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed. The Armadillo Restaurant located on Abeel Street in Kingston was making headlines last week as fans of the restaurant shared on social media that after 40+ years they had decided to close.
5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else
Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store Again!
Do you want to win the record Powerball jackpot? You might want to purchase tickets at this extremely lucky Hudson Valley, New York store. All eyes remain on the Powerball lottery jackpot. That's because no one hit Saturday's jackpot. If someone had won the $1.6 billion jackpot that would have been a Powerball record.
Outbreak of Virus Lethal to Humans Detected in Hudson Valley
The department of health is warning residents that an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Influenza has been discovered in the Hudson Valley. Over 100 birds in the Hudson Valley have been infected with the H5N1 influenza strain and officials are concerned that the virus could make its way to local residents. The infection has forced health workers to kill the remaining birds in a flock that includes chickens, ducks, geese and guinea fowl. Officials believe the animals came in contact with wild waterfowl that wound up infecting the birds with the virus, more commonly known as the avian flu.
Police In Hudson Valley Search For Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect
A 56-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of trying to rob Bank of America. On Friday, Nov. 4, around 5 p.m. the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to the Bank of America located on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. Police Search For Newburgh, New York Attempted Bank...
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
The Best News: Rehabbed Bear Cub Released in Hudson Valley
Back at the beginning of October, I shared with you the story of a bear cub who had been hit by a car and was recovering at Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC). Back in October, the little guy was in rough shape. The FFFWC had taken...
Eggbert Unveils Female Companion ‘Clair’ For Holiday Season
Eggbert, the iconic holiday egg, dropped a huge announcement this week. Last month, Devitt's Nursery and Supply in New Windsor delighted children and adults alike when they revealed that Eggbert would return after being in quarantine for the past two years. The magic of Eggbert. Since the early 70s the...
It’s a Bargin: The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel’s Big Offer
A few or so back I shared with you that The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel was looking for your input regarding their multi-million dollar renovations. There is a real possibility that they may create a rooftop bar. Make sure you let them know what you would want if you were a hotel guest.
Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]
It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
