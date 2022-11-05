Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Events scheduled for Veterans Day
A number of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
Johnson City Press
Milligan University hosts annual Christmas concert
Milligan University will host its annual community Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. Doors will open at 6:30 each night and the concert will begin at 7:30.
Johnson City Press
TCAT Elizabethton will salute one of its students on Veterans Day
ELIZABETHTON — Ever since World War II there has been a tradition of veterans completing their service in the armed forces and enrolling in college, where their maturity made them excellent students as they prepared for the rest of their lives as productive members of society. As another Veterans...
Johnson City Press
ETSU to be regional host for TN Health Careers Summit and Expo
East Tennessee State University will be the regional host site for the TN Health Careers Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Nov. 15. This on-campus event promotes health professions and celebrates health as a career path for high school students. Students, teachers and advisers are invited to participate. Those attending will meet and network with health professionals and health programs, learn from a keynote panel of health leaders in the state of Tennessee and participate in breakout sessions to build skills and knowledge to be successful in health professions. They will also engage in a statewide service project to honor and celebrate U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel and the health professionals who serve them.
Johnson City Press
Flag retirement ceremony planned in Jonesborough
Every year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone St.
wjhl.com
Educator of the Week: Dr. Kimber McIntyre, Greeneville High School
One Greene County native stayed in the area to inspire a new generation of young learners. Educator of the Week: Dr. Kimber McIntyre, Greeneville …. One Greene County native stayed in the area to inspire a new generation of young learners. Chilhowie captures the regional volleyball title …. Chilhowie captures...
Johnson City Press
Warriors Path State Park to host a day of caring
KINGSPORT– Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warrior’s Path State Park will be closed later this month for a Day of Caring, a community cleanup event where volunteers will gather to perform several needed playground maintenance projects. The event will take place on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m....
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Jeff McCord marks first month as Northeast president
BLOUNTVILLE — As the new president of Northeast State Community College, Jeff McCord is home again and ready for challenges he said the college and region will face together. McCord has marked his first month at Northeast, and he said in his mind his and the college’s job boil...
Long voting lines seen across Northeast Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Voters have flooded the polls across Northeast Tennessee throughout the day. In Johnson City, voters at sites like Indian Trail Middle School and Southside Elementary found themselves waiting in lines that left the gymnasiums and snaked through hallways Tuesday afternoon. At 7 p.m. lines at Southside Elementary were still lengthy. […]
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
Johnson City Press
Winners of the 2022 ETSU Alumni Golf Classic announced
The 55th annual ETSU Alumni Golf Classic was held at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport on Friday, Oct. 28. ETSU alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and volunteers were present for the two-person select-shot tournament held by the ETSU National Alumni Association. Golfers chose from one of eight divisions: the Gold Division for players with a handicap of 10 and under; the Blue Division for those with a handicap of 11-20; the White Division for players with a handicap of 21 or more; Faculty/Staff; Women; Greeks; Seniors; and Co-ed.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN
While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board approves TSBA superintendent search, 2023 fall break
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board unanimously has voted to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association or TSBA to help with its search for a permanent superintendent. In addition, the board Tuesday night voted 5-0 to move the 2023-24 fall break a week back a week, from Oct. 9-13 to Oct. 2-6, to coincide with a likely bye week when Dobyns-Bennett High School would have no football game Oct. 6.
wcyb.com
Plans are underway for a new dog park in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Plans are in the works to bring a new dog park and a bicycle pump track to Johnson City. The park will be located at the intersection of State of Franklin and Legion Street. The project is in the design phase right now and...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County teachers doing CTE programs in-service election day
BLOUNTVILLE — As voters go to the polls today, teachers in a local school system will be doing in-service and visits to career technical education opportunities in the region. And it could be possible that future CTE opportunities could be offered regionally across school system boundaries through joint vocational...
Johnson City Press
Betsy Band wins state marching band championship
ELIZABETHTON — For the first time since 2016, the Elizabethton High School Marching Band has won the state championship. The 41st Tennessee Division II State Marching Band championship was held at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna on Saturday and Saturday night. There were 20 bands competing in Division II, which is for high schools with enrollments of 500 to 1,000. Elizabethton not only was named grand champions, but also won first place in percussion, first place in color guard, first place in drum major, first place in visual, first place in general effect, and first place in music. In addition to the group accomplishments, senior flute player Grace Whitten was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the school of her choice.
Johnson City Press
Progressive Dinner brings all the history you can eat
The food served at the Heritage Alliance’s upcoming Progressive Dinner in Jonesborough will be fresh, but the history will be well-aged and rich. Now in its 44th year, the Progressive Dinner combines food, history and entertainment. It’s become a traditional start to the holiday season for many in East Tennessee and nearby states.
Johnson City Press
Fall meets Christmas in downtown Kingsport
People strolled through downtown Kingsport and the Farmers Market Saturday morning during a beautiful autumn day. While fall was seen all around, Christmas has started rearing its head. At the farmers market, pumpkins and corn cobs intermingled with Christmas decorations. Downtown, colored leaves of red and orange hung off trees, while storefronts were filled with snowflakes and holly.
Work beginning on Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild
Work is getting underway on Kingsport's Main Street rebuild project. The project aims to improve and beautify one of the main gateways into downtown.
Johnson City Press
Benefit planned for Johnson City firefighter who has brain cancer
A benefit concert and barbecue will be held Thursday to support Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic who has brain cancer. Cradic is a six-year veteran of the JCFD, an Iraq war veteran, husband and father of two children.
