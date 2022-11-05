Watch: Titans' Derrick Henry was mic'd up in Week 8

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was mic’d up for the Week 8 contest against the Houston Texans, a game in which he absolutely dominated the Titans’ AFC South rival en route to a 17-10 win.

Henry had a historic day, rushing for 219 yards and two scores, his fourth-straight game with 200 yards and two touchdowns against Houston, and it was the sixth such game of his career, both NFL records.

Also, with his two touchdowns, Henry passed Eddie George for the top spot on Tennessee’s all-time touchdowns list.

The King just so happened to be mic’d up for the game. Check out the sights and sounds of Week 8 from Henry’s perspective.

After a slow start to the season, Henry has now tallied four consecutive 100-yard games, which has helped him climb up the list of the top rushers in the NFL.

He now ranks third in the league with 755 rushing yards, falling behind the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley (779) and the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb (841), both of whom have played one more game.

The Titans will need another big game out of Henry this week when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football”.