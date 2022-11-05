ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas: What to expect on election night

TOPEKA (AP) —Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Parents of disabled children to Kan. Legislature: ‘Families are drowning’

TOPEKA — Kansans who urged lawmakers to fix the state’s health care system weeks ago say their situations have become untenable. Kathy Keck, a mother of five kids, three of whom have developmental and medical disabilities, said she left the workforce more than five years ago to care for her children. In September, Keck told lawmakers that she was struggling to find child care for her children, especially since she had a mastectomy scheduled and wouldn’t be able to do any heavy lifting for a six- to eight-week period.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white...
CALIFORNIA STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy