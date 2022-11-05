Read full article on original website
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Kansas: What to expect on election night
TOPEKA (AP) —Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kan. 1st District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st Congressional District. Check the Post for additional election numbers as they become available.
Kan. top election official predicts 1M voters to make voices heard in 2022
TOPEKA — Kansas election official Scott Schwab predicts turnout in the Tuesday general election could hit 53% given absence of an attention-grabbing presidential contest and competitiveness in only a few state and federal races on the ballot. Schwab, who is up for reelection himself as secretary of state, said...
Marshall congratulates DeSantis for winning 2nd term as Fla. governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. Kansas junior Senator Roger Marshall was among the first to send his congratulations.
Kan. abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — When Planned Parenthood decided four years ago to open a new clinic in a medically underserved working-class neighborhood here, it envisioned a place that would save women living nearby from having to take hourslong bus rides to obtain birth control, testing or an abortion.
Parents of disabled children to Kan. Legislature: ‘Families are drowning’
TOPEKA — Kansans who urged lawmakers to fix the state’s health care system weeks ago say their situations have become untenable. Kathy Keck, a mother of five kids, three of whom have developmental and medical disabilities, said she left the workforce more than five years ago to care for her children. In September, Keck told lawmakers that she was struggling to find child care for her children, especially since she had a mastectomy scheduled and wouldn’t be able to do any heavy lifting for a six- to eight-week period.
Kansas drought has left a million migrating birds high and dry
BARTON COUNTY — Pull off Kansas 156 in Barton County during a wet year, and it might feel like you took a wrong turn into Florida. This part of central Kansas is home to the largest interior wetlands in the country: Cheyenne Bottoms. It can hold nearly 10 billion gallons of water.
Child care rules change has critics worried about Kan. kids' safety
TOPEKA — Corinne Carr has about a half dozen seven parents the waiting list to enroll their children in her home day care business. Changes pending with state regulators would let her take in more children, but she’s not headed in that direction. “I don’t feel that it’s...
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The website of the California Lottery Association...
