TOPEKA — Kansans who urged lawmakers to fix the state’s health care system weeks ago say their situations have become untenable. Kathy Keck, a mother of five kids, three of whom have developmental and medical disabilities, said she left the workforce more than five years ago to care for her children. In September, Keck told lawmakers that she was struggling to find child care for her children, especially since she had a mastectomy scheduled and wouldn’t be able to do any heavy lifting for a six- to eight-week period.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO