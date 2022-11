SCY (25 Yards) It came down to the 400 freestyle relay–the final event of the meet–but the #2 ranked McKendree men were able to pull off the upset against #1 UIndy in their dual meet on November 4th. Their ‘A’ relay of Alireza Yavari, Caleb Law, Arthur Souza, and Gregg Lichinsky out-touched UIndy’s ‘A’ relay by .35 seconds to secure the win and improve the Bearcats to 5-0 on the season.

LEBANON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO