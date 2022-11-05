ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Latest bowl game prediction for Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia Bulldogs

The Tennessee Vols‘ time atop the College Football Playoff rankings was short-lived. Thanks to Tennessee’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend, there’s virtually no chance the Vols can climb back to the top of the rankings before the end of the season. Georgia would need to lose before the SEC Championship game and Ohio State/Michigan would both need to lose for Tennessee to have a chance to get back to No. 1 (TCU would also likely need to lose).
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State

There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Coaches Poll Week 11: 4 B1G teams crack top 25

The Week 11 USA Today Coaches Poll is here following a tumultuous slate of college football. Those at the top survived a few scares but still made it out alive. Four B1G teams made the top 25 cut: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois. Ohio State comes in at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, Penn State at No. 15 and Illinois at No. 20.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Week 1 B1G basketball power rankings: Hoosiers start season at the top

Although Indiana starts the season as the favorite in the Big Ten, the league might be as wide-open as ever. Half the league, at least, has a chance to win the conference championship, which should make for an exciting 2022-23 season. But as we’re here at the start, let’s place the B1G teams 1 through 14 in our 1st weekly power rankings.
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum comments on 'stout' red zone defense from Rutgers

Blake Corum praised the red zone defense of Rutgers after Michigan’s Week 10 victory. The Wolverines had trouble scoring in the 1st half, scoring 14 in the 1st quarter and 0 in the 2nd. After the game, Corum was asked why the Wolverine’s offense had trouble punching it into the end zone.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph announces suspension for key Nebraska DB following arrest

Mickey Joseph had to deliver some bad news about one of his players on Tuesday. Myles Farmer has been suspended for the Michigan game after a DUI arrest per Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland. Joseph addressed the suspension via a statement Tuesday morning. Joseph also said he learned about the...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.

On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Derrick McFall, 4-star RB, includes B1G school in top 7

Derrick McFall, a 2024 4-star running back, has narrowed his list of possible schools to 7, including 1 B1G school. McFall, a native of Tyler, Texas took to Twitter to announce the decision. Included in the list of 7 is Penn State. The full list includes Texas, Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, TCU and Auburn.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

