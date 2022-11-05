Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Spinning their wheels, Huskers appear devoid of an offensive identity
Watching Nebraska football for the past 20 years has been maddening. Diehard fans have been through the gauntlet of excruciating losses — whether it be blowouts or narrow misses. Saturday’s 20-13 loss at Minnesota was another small chapter in the 20-year novel. The script played out this way: terrific...
atozsports.com
Latest bowl game prediction for Tennessee Vols after loss to Georgia Bulldogs
The Tennessee Vols‘ time atop the College Football Playoff rankings was short-lived. Thanks to Tennessee’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend, there’s virtually no chance the Vols can climb back to the top of the rankings before the end of the season. Georgia would need to lose before the SEC Championship game and Ohio State/Michigan would both need to lose for Tennessee to have a chance to get back to No. 1 (TCU would also likely need to lose).
Georgia – Tennessee gives fans a win to savor: The Georgia Show
Georgia – — is in the books, and the Dawgs’ 24-hour rule is in effect. But you can still savor the win with us on The Georgia Show. This one was fun for every Bulldog from Rabun Gap to Tybee Light and Hartwell to Bainbridge. The game...
Bowl destinations for Tennessee following Georgia loss
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season in Week 10 at Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium. The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 released Nov. 1. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against...
saturdaytradition.com
2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State
There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Please stay on until the Sean Clifford ride has come to a complete stop
Don’t be ridiculous. You can’t get off now. The ride operator insists that’s dangerous. Barely moving and essentially back where you started, you’re ready to hop off and move on to the shiny new attraction right over there. But this darn restraining bar seems to be stuck.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo shares public comments on Michigan Stadium tunnel incident from UM-MSU game
Tom Izzo is well acquainted with the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry as a piece of the Spartan coaching staff since 1983. Since becoming the head coach in East Lansing in 1995, Izzo has been a strong proponent and supporter of the Spartan football program. On Monday night, Izzo and MSU basketball...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: CFB analyst names top candidates for Huskers job following Week 10
Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports recently provided an update on the Nebraska HC search. The Huskers are expected to be one of the top available HC jobs after firing Scott Frost back in September. Feldman listed 4 candidates who would reportedly interest the Huskers, including Matt Rhule, Jeff Monken, Bill...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood declares Illini forward as ‘one of the best players' in the B1G
Brad Underwood had some high praise for one of his players following the win in the season opener against Eastern Illinois. He even went as far to call him one of the best players in the league. Coleman Hawkins has been with the Illinois basketball program since 2020 and has...
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Coaches Poll Week 11: 4 B1G teams crack top 25
The Week 11 USA Today Coaches Poll is here following a tumultuous slate of college football. Those at the top survived a few scares but still made it out alive. Four B1G teams made the top 25 cut: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois. Ohio State comes in at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, Penn State at No. 15 and Illinois at No. 20.
saturdaytradition.com
Week 1 B1G basketball power rankings: Hoosiers start season at the top
Although Indiana starts the season as the favorite in the Big Ten, the league might be as wide-open as ever. Half the league, at least, has a chance to win the conference championship, which should make for an exciting 2022-23 season. But as we’re here at the start, let’s place the B1G teams 1 through 14 in our 1st weekly power rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum comments on 'stout' red zone defense from Rutgers
Blake Corum praised the red zone defense of Rutgers after Michigan’s Week 10 victory. The Wolverines had trouble scoring in the 1st half, scoring 14 in the 1st quarter and 0 in the 2nd. After the game, Corum was asked why the Wolverine’s offense had trouble punching it into the end zone.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph announces suspension for key Nebraska DB following arrest
Mickey Joseph had to deliver some bad news about one of his players on Tuesday. Myles Farmer has been suspended for the Michigan game after a DUI arrest per Omaha World-Herald’s Evan Bland. Joseph addressed the suspension via a statement Tuesday morning. Joseph also said he learned about the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides potential timeline for update on investigation into tunnel incident involving MSU
Jim Harbaugh told the press that he expects an update this week concerning the police investigation surrounding the tunnel incident involving Michigan State. “(I) was told that we’d probably hear something this week,” Harbaugh said per mlive’s Aaron McMann. Following the game in October, two Michigan defensive...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph cites need for change to offensive gameplan following latest blown lead for Nebraska
Mickey Joseph didn’t shy away from talking about how changes need to be made to Nebraska’s offense. Nebraska did not run the ball as much as it should have in the second half against Minnesota. Joseph stated that the Huskers offense needs to slow down and focus more...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day reveals how he would shift game plan for coping with poor weather in the future
Ryan Day had to face something other than Northwestern on Saturday. The weather had a factor in the game. Day addressed how unique the weather was, describing it as extreme at Tuesday’s presser. Ohio State was forced to change up its offensive game plan because of it. “One of...
saturdaytradition.com
Derrick McFall, 4-star RB, includes B1G school in top 7
Derrick McFall, a 2024 4-star running back, has narrowed his list of possible schools to 7, including 1 B1G school. McFall, a native of Tyler, Texas took to Twitter to announce the decision. Included in the list of 7 is Penn State. The full list includes Texas, Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, TCU and Auburn.
