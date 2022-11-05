Lamar Sperling does it again as Archbishop Hoban defeats Barberton 41-13 in regional quarterfinals

The senior running back ran for 261 yards and four touchdowns for the Knights

Photo by Jeff Harwell

AKRON, Ohio — Lamar Sperling is him.

The leading contender for Ohio’s Mr. Football ran for 261 yards and four touchdowns as Archbishop Hoban beat Barberton 41-13 in a Division II, Region 5 quarterfinal Friday night.

While Sperling was the story again for the Knights, Hoban’s defense actually started the scoring when Jordan Pritchard-Sewell picked up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

Sperling then got his first touchdown of the game to make it 14-0 in the second quarter.

After Barberton made it 14-7 on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Wilson to Kenny Larry, the Lamar Sperling show commenced.

The University at Buffalo commit scored the next three touchdowns in the game to extend the Hoban lead to 34-7. His final touchdown of the night came on a 73-yard run.

Sperling now has 2,658 yards and 41 touchdowns in his senior campaign.

Quarterback JacQai Long found Jayvian Crable for a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring for the Knights.

Hoban, the top seed in the region, will now play rival St. Vincent-St. Mary in the regional semifinals at a neutral site to be determined by the OHSAA. Hoban defeated the STVM in Week 8, 28-14, and have defeated the Fighting Irish in 10 straight games.