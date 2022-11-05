Read full article on original website
Kari Lake raises unfounded doubts about election results in Arizona governor race that's too early to call
Democrat Katie Hobbs is leading Republican Kari Lake in Arizona governor's race with a little more than half of precincts reporting, and though much could change as ballots are counted, the GOP nominee is already casting doubt about the election results.
US states vote to protect reproductive rights in rebuke to anti-abortion push
Vermont, Michigan and California deliver blows to Republican agenda bent on dismantling the right to choose
On Tohono O'odham Nation, voters turn out over COVID-19, abortion rights
This article was supported by the Pulitzer Center. TOPAWA — Gary Conde, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, backed Republican candidates in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Conde said...
Ron DeSantis landslide victory brings Trump and 2024 into focus
Crowd in Tampa chant encouragement to run for president as Florida governor revels in big win and even channels Churchill
