Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly has narrow lead over Schmidt in race for Kan. Governor
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hoped to win a second term in Republican-leaning Kansas, with her close race turning on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with her after lifting her to victory four years ago. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for...
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Steve Johnson defeats incumbent Rogers for Kan. State Treasurer
Lynn Rogers, Democratic incumbent state treasurer, lost to Republican opponent Steve Johnson. Johnson thanked his colleagues in the Legislature, campaign contributors and Republican volunteers in his victory speech. “Tonight, we celebrate, we celebrate what we have done and I celebrate with you. We celebrate with everyone who helped me to...
Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kan. 1st District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st Congressional District. Check the Post for additional election numbers as they become available.
Kan. top election official predicts 1M voters to make voices heard in 2022
TOPEKA — Kansas election official Scott Schwab predicts turnout in the Tuesday general election could hit 53% given absence of an attention-grabbing presidential contest and competitiveness in only a few state and federal races on the ballot. Schwab, who is up for reelection himself as secretary of state, said...
Marshall congratulates DeSantis for winning 2nd term as Fla. governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. Kansas junior Senator Roger Marshall was among the first to send his congratulations.
Mailer on abortion, top Kansas court described as deceptive
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A mailer to voters across Kansas suggests removing state Supreme Court justices in Tuesday's election would protect access to abortion, when abortion rights advocates want to keep them on the bench. The mailer's return address says it is from VMCF Inc., of Lenexa, a Kansas...
Election 2022: Wasinger runs away with 111th House seat over Hammond
Voters across the nation came out in force — on Election Day and in advance voting — to fuel the results of the highly contested 2022 midterm elections. In the 111th District race in the Kansas Legislature, incumbent state Rep. Barb Wasinger, R- Hays, came out well on top of challenger Ed Hammond, D-Hays, by a 4,983 to 3,234 vote margin.
🗳 Wasinger leads Hammond after early, mail ballot count 🗳
After early votes and advance mail ballots came in, the race for the 111th District of the Kansas House were close, withe the incumbent leading the way. Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, garnered 1,462 of the early and mail ballots, with challenger Ed Hammond, D- Hays, receiving 1,302. There were three...
Parents of disabled children to Kan. Legislature: ‘Families are drowning’
TOPEKA — Kansans who urged lawmakers to fix the state’s health care system weeks ago say their situations have become untenable. Kathy Keck, a mother of five kids, three of whom have developmental and medical disabilities, said she left the workforce more than five years ago to care for her children. In September, Keck told lawmakers that she was struggling to find child care for her children, especially since she had a mastectomy scheduled and wouldn’t be able to do any heavy lifting for a six- to eight-week period.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Learning to be ready for the unlikely
At a recent conference at Wichita State University, four political observers were asked to make their predictions for next week’s elections. All four said they believed Sharice Davids would win re-election in the Third Congressional District; three out of the four said they believed Governor Laura Kelly would be re-elected; and two out of the four said they believed Chris Mann would defeat Kris Kobach and be elected Kansas’s attorney general. But further down the ballot? The agreement was near unanimous: November 8 will likely be a terrible night for the Democrats.
News From the Oil Patch: Dire diesel stockpiles prompt near-record prices
Since June, prices for regular gasoline have dropped more than a $1.30 per gallon, but diesel prices remain at or above $5 a gallon, as they have for more than 22 weeks. The government last week said diesel inventories are near historic lows, 19% below the five-year seasonal average. Stockpiles of regular gasoline are about six percent below the five-year seasonal average. The auto club AAA says the national average pump price for regular gasoline is $3.80 per gallon, more than four cents higher than a week ago, but nine cents lower than a month ago, and well below the record highs we paid in June. At $5.33 per gallon, national diesel prices are three cents higher than a week ago, 42 cents higher than last month at this time, and $1.69 higher than a year ago. In Kansas, diesel is down a seven cents from a week ago, but up more than 34 cents over a month ago, and a $1.60 higher than a year ago.
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white...
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Jake and the bone pile
With Kansas waterfowl season well underway, and upland gamebird season starting Saturday, November 12, I began thinking about all the skilled hunting dogs that are, and will be living their best life for the next couple months, finding and retrieving game for their owners / hunters. There is nothing more pleasing to watch then a good bird dog as it points a sitting pheasant for the hunters, or a good retriever as every muscle in its body tenses at the shot and it watches for its chance to retrieve the downed duck or goose for its master. It all reminds me of a story about another dog, though not quite as gifted.
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The website of the California Lottery Association...
Warm, windy, dry: NWS warns of wildfire risk across western Kansas
Windy and dry conditions will continue through Thursday — fueling the possibility of wildfires across western Kansas. The National Weather Service in Dodge City said the strongest winds will be Wednesday night through Thursday as a cold front roars into the area — bringing gusts up to 60 mph. A hard, killing freeze with a low of 25 is expected Thursday night.
⛳ Four Indians and a Monarch named KGCA All-State
Hays High has four golfers named to the Kansas Golf Coaches Association 5A All-State team. Katie Dinkel and Abbie Norris are on the second team and Jaycee Oakley and Evyn Cox honorable mention. TMP-Marian's Ashley Hipp and Plainville’s Emily Stamper are honorable mention picks in 3-2-1A. Colby's Anna Starbuck is...
Smoky Hills PBS kicks off 40th anniversary
BUNKER HILL — When PBS first went on the air “it was born out of the idea that Americans deserved a non-commercial television service whose sole mission is to educate and inspire.” Smoky Hills PBS has been making that mission a reality for 40 years now. On Nov. 10 Smoky Hills PBS will celebrate its 40th anniversary of bringing trusted educational programs and services to all ages of viewers in Central and Western Kansas.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0