Kansas State

kmuw.org

Unofficial 2022 Kansas Midterm Election Results

AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after the polls close. Information below includes AP results for the Kansas ballot initiatives and results for Kansas races for Attorney General, Governor, Secretary of State, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House. A full list of results can be found...
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP mailers push ‘patently absurd’ crime narrative, teachers union says

TOPEKA — GOP mailers flooding Kansas mailboxes across the state in the last push before Election Day are focusing on crime. Some Kansans have called the mailer contents blatant lies and a form of fear mongering that follows national GOP election tactics. Republican candidates have accused Democratic opponents of wanting to defund the police and […] The post Kansas GOP mailers push ‘patently absurd’ crime narrative, teachers union says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5

Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo

KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
KSNT News

Polls close in Kansas, elections results come in

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Polls have officially closed for the Kansas General Election on Tuesday. Kansans were asked to vote on two constitutional amendments, a new Attorney General, a new Governor and more. Senator Jerry Moran has retained his Senate seat. He will now serve as senator for a third term after defeating opponents Mark R. […]
WIBW

Derek Schmidt, Katie Sawyer have final message to voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt and running mate Katie Sawyer were on the campaign trail Monday the day before election day making stops in Overland Park, Topeka, Wichita and Pittsburg. The Schmidt campaign was joined by Attorney General hopeful Kris Kobach, incumbent 2nd District Congressman Jake LaTurner and Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab all urging voters to hit the polls Tuesday.
sunflowerstateradio.com

Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates

The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
kmuw.org

Here are the key 2022 election results from Kansas

It's Election Day! Polls open in Kansas at 7 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT. Some counties may choose to open polls earlier and close later. If you are still waiting in line at closing time, you have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!
