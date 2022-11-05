Read full article on original website
Kelly has narrow lead over Schmidt in race for Kan. Governor
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hoped to win a second term in Republican-leaning Kansas, with her close race turning on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with her after lifting her to victory four years ago. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for...
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Kobach has small lead over Mann in race for Kansas AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Kris Kobach sought to win a comeback bid for Kansas attorney general after two big losses raised the question of whether he was electable in his home state. With votes still being counted Wednesday, Kobach, a former two-term Kansas secretary of state, had a...
Unofficial 2022 Kansas Midterm Election Results
AP will begin reporting results as soon as they are available after the polls close. Information below includes AP results for the Kansas ballot initiatives and results for Kansas races for Attorney General, Governor, Secretary of State, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House. A full list of results can be found...
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
Kansas governor election results – too close to call
One of the Kansas races that is expected to be close is the one for Kansas governor.
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
Kansas GOP mailers push ‘patently absurd’ crime narrative, teachers union says
TOPEKA — GOP mailers flooding Kansas mailboxes across the state in the last push before Election Day are focusing on crime. Some Kansans have called the mailer contents blatant lies and a form of fear mongering that follows national GOP election tactics. Republican candidates have accused Democratic opponents of wanting to defund the police and […] The post Kansas GOP mailers push ‘patently absurd’ crime narrative, teachers union says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Independent candidate Pyle’s entrance into Kansas governor’s race looms large
There's concern from some that Independent Dennis Pyle's presence could keep Republican Derek Schmidt from beating Democrat Laura Kelly.
Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kan. 1st District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Tracey Mann wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 1st Congressional District. Check the Post for additional election numbers as they become available.
Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo
KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
Kansas constitutional amendment on legislative oversight
Kansas voters are deciding on two more possible changes to the Kansas Constitution on Election Day.
Polls close in Kansas, elections results come in
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Polls have officially closed for the Kansas General Election on Tuesday. Kansans were asked to vote on two constitutional amendments, a new Attorney General, a new Governor and more. Senator Jerry Moran has retained his Senate seat. He will now serve as senator for a third term after defeating opponents Mark R. […]
Kansas constitutional amendment on sheriff elections passes
The amendment regarding sheriffs has two parts.
Kan. top election official predicts 1M voters to make voices heard in 2022
TOPEKA — Kansas election official Scott Schwab predicts turnout in the Tuesday general election could hit 53% given absence of an attention-grabbing presidential contest and competitiveness in only a few state and federal races on the ballot. Schwab, who is up for reelection himself as secretary of state, said...
Derek Schmidt, Katie Sawyer have final message to voters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt and running mate Katie Sawyer were on the campaign trail Monday the day before election day making stops in Overland Park, Topeka, Wichita and Pittsburg. The Schmidt campaign was joined by Attorney General hopeful Kris Kobach, incumbent 2nd District Congressman Jake LaTurner and Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab all urging voters to hit the polls Tuesday.
Which political candidates in Nebraska and Kansas opted not to debate in 2022?
Once an expectation for anyone seeking state or national office, many candidates are finding that there’s little downside to skipping debates. The Midwest Newsroom reviewed 2022 debate participation for Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa. Across the country, fewer political candidates are taking part in debates than a decade ago....
Live Kansas election results: Scott Schwab re-elected as secretary of state
Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox after all the votes are in? Sign up for our Morning Rush newsletter.
Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates
The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
Here are the key 2022 election results from Kansas
It's Election Day! Polls open in Kansas at 7 a.m. CT and close at 7 p.m. CT. Some counties may choose to open polls earlier and close later. If you are still waiting in line at closing time, you have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!
