2024 DB Kaj Sanders Ready To See Notre Dame Yet Again, Continue Connecting With Irish

Notre Dame is hosting talented 2024 defensive back Kaj Sanders when the Irish take on Clemson

Notre Dame had great success recruiting Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic during the 2022 recruiting cycle, landing defensive back Jayden Bellamy and quarterback Steve Angeli . Fast forward two classes and the Irish staff is again doing their due diligence in the school, making a hard run at 2024 defensive back Kaj Sanders .

The New Jersey standout has been a favorite of the staff for some time now. Dating back to the spring, Notre Dame has maintained consistent communication with Sanders.

This will be Sanders first return to South Bend since April 9. It promises to be an excited weekend, continuing to build off of the relationship that the staff has continued to build with Sanders.

"The relationship with the staff has grown a lot,” Sanders explained. "They call me about two to three times a week and they are always asking about the family or my games and school.”

Sanders is also looking forward to being reunited with Bellamy and Angeli. The Bergen Catholic brotherhood will be running strong in South Bend this weekend.

This will be Sanders’ first game day visit at Notre Dame. That atmosphere is what he is most looking forward to.

"Some things that I am looking forward to seeing this time on campus is how the campus is on game day,” he said. "Since last time I came during the preseason, it will be a different vibe.”

From a fit perspective, this relationship makes a lot of sense. Notre Dame has made it known how much they value Sanders, and the New Jersey standout has reciprocated that interest.

Sanders is not interested in rushing a decision.

"I’m most likely not going to make a decision for a school anytime soon,” he explained. "I am just trying to take my time and make a great decision.”

The Irish will be competing with some top programs for Sanders’ services. There are a flurry of schools who are making a strong pitch currently.

“Some schools that have done a great job recruiting me are Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Rutgers, Pittsburgh and Boston College,” Sanders said. “I’m blessed to be able to be recruited by so many great schools.”

Notre Dame has a chance to make a tremendous impact on Sanders this weekend. They have a lot of momentum, and need to continue that during this upcoming visit.

Sanders has been a difference maker on the defensive side of the football for the Crusaders. In nine games, the junior has recorded 34 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and five pass breakups. He has also made an impact on offense, although sparingly, rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns 13 carries.

The 6-1, 180-pound defensive back is rated as a four-star recruit by On3. They have him pegged as the No. 241 overall player and the No. 22 cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class.

The New Jersey native is also collecting some impressive offers. Some of Sanders’ notable offers include the Irish, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Duke, Louisville, West Virginia, Syracuse, and Rutgers among others.

