Montoursville, PA

Don't let your mailbox be the snowplow's next victim! Tips you might not have considered

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Montoursville, Pa. — As winter approaches, you may have winterized your doors, windows, and vehicle. But what about your mailbox?

Every year, countless mailboxes become accidental victims to the passing snow plows. Reduce the chances of such accidents with these tips!

Make sure that your mailbox is in the right place

Placing mailboxes in the legal right-of-way is convenient for postal workers because they can reach the box from their vehicles. The box should be placed as far from the shoulder of the roadway as possible while remaining accessible. If you are uncertain about the placement of your mailbox along a roadway, contact your local post office.

If your mailbox is located in the legal right-of-way, you are considered responsible for damages to the box.

Check your mailbox's support

A mailbox resting on a firm support should be able to stand up to snow piles pushed against it by plows. Property owners should check their mailbox's support often.

Put reflective tape on your mailbox

Reflective tape or similar materials increase your mailbox's visibility to plow drivers and other motorists during storms and in the dark.

Be ready to clear snow from around your mailbox

Mail carriers make every effort to deliver the mail, but sometimes a mailbox is inaccessible due to snow build-up. If this happens, you may need to make a trip to the post office to retrieve your mail. To avoid this, shovel snow away from the front and sides of the mailbox. Please do not throw the shoveled snow onto the roadway.

Consider installing a cantilever mailbox support

Following the above advice may not prevent mailbox damage from plows. If these precautions have failed in the past, you may want to consider installing a cantilever mailbox support. These special support posts have a swinging arm that moves the mailbox out of harm's way.

Cantilever mailbox posts may be purchased or homemade. A schematic for building your own cantilever post is available on PennDOT's winter website .

