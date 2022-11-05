Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville football playoff picture: Who’s left after opening round of playoffs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The high school football postseason kicked off this past week, and after the initial round of the playoffs, only one Montgomery County team remains: Clarksville High School. Clarksville Academy, Northeast High and Fort Campbell High all fell short of advancing to the next round...
footballscoop.com
Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year
I'm on record stating Tulane has the best helmet in college football. But now the Green Wave may have some competition. After opening a new helmet decal to a fan vote, WKU has made the only sensible choice. Big Red is going on the Hilltoppers' helmets for this Saturday's game with Rice.
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central to Host ‘Battle at the Border’ During the Holidays
Teams from Kentucky and Tennessee will be coming together in Elkton this holiday season. Athletic officials at Todd County Central High School have announced that they will be hosting the first ever ‘Battle at the Border Christmas Tournament presented by United Southern Bank’ December 28-30th. Four teams from...
yoursportsedge.com
Short-Handed Tigers Drop Scrimmages at Calloway Jamboree (w/PHOTOS)
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Boys’ Basketball at Calloway Jamboree.
kentuckytoday.com
Less may mean more for Tops’ McKnight
BOWLING GREEN (KT) – After averaging team-highs of 16.2 points and 5.5 assists a game last season and drawing defensive assignments on opposing point guards, Western Kentucky University junior Dayvion McKnight could be even more effective this season by playing less, head coach Rick Stansbury believes. McKnight also averaged...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS — Hopkinsville At Calloway County Jamboree
This past Saturday in the Murray CFSB Center, the 8th District Hopkinsville Tigers were one of several teams to scrimmage throughout the afternoon. Without several starters due to football obligations, Anthony Babb and his staff instead got a good look at several key pieces who should get a chance to help propel for a district — and, perhaps — a Second Region title.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Perry on Lyon Scrimmages Performance
The Lyon County Lyons won all eight quarters they played Saturday at the Calloway County Jamboree at the CFSB Center in Murray. The Lyons outpaced both Clarksville Academy and Calloway County. Afterward, Coach Ryan Perry seemed quite pleased with how his team performed.
yoursportsedge.com
Strong Day on the Mat Gives Hopkins Central Region Cheer Title
Hopkins County Central High School took first place at the region cheer competition held Saturday at Owensboro High School. Hopkins Central won first place in the game day large squad division, scoring 98.2 points which was the highest score given by the judges in all divisions Saturday. They finished 3.5 points better than second place Henderson County.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Exit 8 in Hopkinsville sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 31-year-old Sager Patel of Clarksville was southbound when he lost control causing his SUV to run off the road and overturn several times.
whopam.com
Woman, infant injured in Parkway accident
A mother and infant were injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Department report says 31-year old Sagar Patel of Clarksville was southbound near the 8 mile-marker when his car went off the right shoulder of the road and flipped multiple times.
wkdzradio.com
Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash
An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
Following General Election results in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Muhlenberg County on this page. You can find more statewide results on our Kentucky results page.
whvoradio.com
Man Taken To Hospital After Hitting Deer On Parkway
A man was injured when his vehicle struck a deer on the Pennyrile Parkway, just south of the Crofton exit, Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Dirk Hafner was southbound when he struck a deer causing the deer to go through the windshield. He was taken by private vehicle to a Madisonville hospital for treatment.
Election Day prep in Christian County points voters to 16 polling sites
Christian County’s 16 voting centers aren’t the only locations where signs have been posted with information for voters heading out Tuesday for Election Day. More than a dozen other sites across the county, which previously served as polling places, also have signs. These tell voters they’ve arrived at a site where voting no longer occurs and direct them to one of the new voting centers where they can cast a ballot.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County reopens following crash
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
wkdzradio.com
House And Two Vehicles Hit In Greenville Road Shooting
Two vehicles and a house were hit in a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m. at the 2000 block of Greenville Road and located two vehicles and a home that had been hit several times.
Sumner County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Sumner County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
whopam.com
Arrest made in Hart County murder
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Hart County. A news release says it happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community, where 62-year old Dennis Wells of Magnolia allegedly brandished a gun during an argument and shot 31-year old William Kelleher of Glasgow.
WKRN
Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
WSMV
Person shot in Clarksville flown to Nashville hospital
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person that had been shot near Wild Fern Lane was flown to a hospital in Nashville. Clarksville officials said they don’t know the status of the victim. Detectives and officials are on the scene investigating and are asking that drivers find an alternative route...
