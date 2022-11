SEATTLE (KOMO) — A student who was injured in a shooting at a high school in north Seattle on Tuesday morning has died, according to authorities. "This morning, we had an incident of gun violence at one of our schools. Tragically, an Ingraham student was shot and killed on campus," Seattle Public Schools noted on its website. "Our collective hearts are broken. We send our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and the entire Ingraham school community."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO