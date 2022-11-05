Read full article on original website
1 person dead in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person was killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 1000 block of Brownsville Road at 6:35 p.m. Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that units also responded to Wilbur Street and Reifert...
SEVEN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL HOMICIDE FOR INVOLVEMENT IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP MAN
State police and Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi released more details regarding the suspects involved in the death of a West Wheatfield Township man last month. In a news release, troopers said that the seven adult suspects involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa were charged with one count of Criminal Homicide by Magisterial Judge Suzanne Steffee earlier today. Those suspects are:
7 adults charged with criminal homicide in kidnapping, murder of Indiana County man
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Seven adults are charged with criminal homicide in the death of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and found dead in the woods in late October. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 7 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection to kidnapping of Indiana County man found murdered.
Pittsburgh man accused of shooting TV while children were in room
A Pittsburgh man was placed in Allegheny County Jail for allegedly firing four shots inside a home near three children and a woman Sunday night. Bernard Davis-Durham, 28, was arrested Sunday by Penn Hills police after he allegedly assaulted a woman and fired a gun into the floor and at a television in a home on Quail Drive.
Police investigate McKeesport shooting
Police are investigating after a man was found with several gunshot wounds Monday morning in McKeesport. Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Beacon Street just after 6 a.m., according to a release from police. First responders found a man with several gunshot wounds....
INDIANA WOMAN CHARGED FOR TWO INCIDENTS OF RETAIL THEFT
State police have charged an Indiana woman for two incidents of retail theft that happened at the White Township Walmart. Troopers say at 2:49 p.m. on September 29, 22-year-old Dionna Herrington under rang several grocery items totaling $37.86 and left the store. Herrington then returned to the store around 1:25 p.m. on October 17 and under rang more items, totaling $86.81.
Parents charged after Fayette County toddler gets ahold of fentanyl, overdoses at home
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A young girl is lucky to be alive after police said she got ahold of fentanyl inside her Fayette County home and overdosed. It happened last year when she was just 1 year old, but troopers said the investigation stalled because of lies the parents told.
Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Trespassing at Rivers Casino
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that they have charged 75-year-old Gail Lyon of Beaver Falls with Defiant Trespass after she was issued a lifetime ban from the casino in 2014. The incident occurred at 7:04 AM on Friday, November4, 2022. Troopers...
Woman charged with public drunkenness, punching cop at Greensburg bar
A woman is accused of punching a Greensburg police officer Thursday night after becoming intoxicated and refusing to leave a downtown bar. Valeri Renee Price, 30, of Greensburg, is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated and simple assault, defiant trespass and public drunkenness at Hugo’s Taproom on West Pittsburgh Street.
Two men charged after argument ends with a stabbing in Butler County
Two Butler County men are now charged after police say an argument ended with a stabbing. This happened on Friday outside of the Eau Claire Street Cafe. Investigators say Christopher Boltz and Jonathan Fusaro-Podobensky were fighting. A short time after they were physically separated, police allege Boltz grabbed a knife...
Female driver in critical condition after crash in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — All lanes were closed on a busy road in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood after a two-vehicle crash that left one person in critical condition. According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of West Liberty Avenue at 12:35 p.m. According to Pittsburgh...
Person found shot to death inside vehicle in Pa. neighborhood
A dead body was found inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood Sunday night, according to a story from WPXI. Police were called to the 900 block of Millerdale Street after receiving reports of multiple shots fired just before 11:45 p.m., Pittsburgh Public Safety told the news outlet.
Pennsylvania man allegedly fired gun at TV while 3 kids were in the room
Police: Johnstown man accused in Indiana Co. kidnapping charged for raping teen girl
Windber, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Windber Borough Police Department say a Johnstown man, who was one of eight individuals accused of conspiring to kidnap an Indiana County man last month, is now facing charges in Somerset County after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl. According to a...
Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified
The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
Man accused of stabbing another man after fight outside Butler City sports bar
BUTLER, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in the abdomen after a fight outside of a Butler City sports bar. According to Butler City police, emergency units were called to Eau Claire Street Cafe at around 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of a fight.
Wilkinsburg police buying back guns on Saturday
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Wilkinsburg police are hosting a gun buyback on Saturday.Police will buy back guns with Giant Eagle and Save-a-Lot gift cards. Handguns will sell for $50 and rifles for $25, no questions asked. Police said they'll also collect ammunition, knives and brass knuckles, but they won't pay for those. The event, sponsored by the police department and Wilkinsburg Sanctuary Project for Peace, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Wilkinsburg Borough building on Ross Avenue.Participants have to be at least 21 years old and masks are required.
Police: 2 juveniles shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District
PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles were shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police say. Police and medics were sent to Elmore Street at around 7:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a male suffering from a graze wound to the head on Reed Street and another male shot in the hand and leg.
State police investigating death at shooting scene outside Beaver County Walmart
MONACA, Pa. — Full of life and smiles — that’s how 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard is being remembered. “He was such a kind and good man as evidenced as he was acting as a good Samaritan,” Attorney Joel Sansone said. His family’s attorney is bringing light to...
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Millerdale Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
