Pittsburgh, PA

wdadradio.com

SEVEN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL HOMICIDE FOR INVOLVEMENT IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP MAN

State police and Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi released more details regarding the suspects involved in the death of a West Wheatfield Township man last month. In a news release, troopers said that the seven adult suspects involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa were charged with one count of Criminal Homicide by Magisterial Judge Suzanne Steffee earlier today. Those suspects are:
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigate McKeesport shooting

Police are investigating after a man was found with several gunshot wounds Monday morning in McKeesport. Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Beacon Street just after 6 a.m., according to a release from police. First responders found a man with several gunshot wounds....
MCKEESPORT, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA WOMAN CHARGED FOR TWO INCIDENTS OF RETAIL THEFT

State police have charged an Indiana woman for two incidents of retail theft that happened at the White Township Walmart. Troopers say at 2:49 p.m. on September 29, 22-year-old Dionna Herrington under rang several grocery items totaling $37.86 and left the store. Herrington then returned to the store around 1:25 p.m. on October 17 and under rang more items, totaling $86.81.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Trespassing at Rivers Casino

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that they have charged 75-year-old Gail Lyon of Beaver Falls with Defiant Trespass after she was issued a lifetime ban from the casino in 2014. The incident occurred at 7:04 AM on Friday, November4, 2022. Troopers...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
wtae.com

Two men charged after argument ends with a stabbing in Butler County

Two Butler County men are now charged after police say an argument ended with a stabbing. This happened on Friday outside of the Eau Claire Street Cafe. Investigators say Christopher Boltz and Jonathan Fusaro-Podobensky were fighting. A short time after they were physically separated, police allege Boltz grabbed a knife...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified

The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg police buying back guns on Saturday

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Wilkinsburg police are hosting a gun buyback on Saturday.Police will buy back guns with Giant Eagle and Save-a-Lot gift cards. Handguns will sell for $50 and rifles for $25, no questions asked. Police said they'll also collect ammunition, knives and brass knuckles, but they won't pay for those.  The event, sponsored by the police department and Wilkinsburg Sanctuary Project for Peace, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Wilkinsburg Borough building on Ross Avenue.Participants have to be at least 21 years old and masks are required. 
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Millerdale Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
PITTSBURGH, PA

