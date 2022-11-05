ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Cougars apply pressure in 2-1 third-round boys soccer triumph over J.H. Rose

OCEAN — Croatan’s strategy of “keeping the pressure on” J.H. Rose worked flawlessly Monday in the third round of the 3A boys soccer state playoffs. The No. 4-seeded Cougars (15-4-2 overall) took 14 shots to just four from the visitors and earned nine of the game’s 10 corner kick opportunities en route to a 2-1 victory over the No. 12 Rampants (16-4-2).
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

OCEAN — The 3A boys cross country state championship was going to come down to Croatan and North Lincoln. North Lincoln’s Stephen Fernetti was going to finish in the top five and Croatan’s James Wallace and Tyrese Cone would give their team its first two finishers. Whichever...
NEWPORT, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Jacksonville in season opener on Monday night

The Jon Scheyer Era will officially begin on Monday night when the 7th-ranked Duke Blue Devils start the 2022-23 season against Jacksonville on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the home team will be favored by 18.5 points, the Dolphins bring a tall and experienced group to the game and present a challenge to the nearly entirely new roster for Duke.
DURHAM, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tyler Dees, 26; incomplete

Tyler Dees, 26, of Newport, died Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Coastal Carolina Riverwatch sampling finds no PFAS in White Oak River

— Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and its White Oak River waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, recently announced in a news release that a summer 2022 study of a portion of the river found no PFAS in surface waters. The organization, based in Morehead City, undertook the study after the town of Maysville was...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Jimmy Gregory, 76; no service

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC, son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6

Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Pettiford Creek nestled in a beautiful, treed area with fish to catch

A couple weeks ago, I highlighted the new Boathouse Creek Park with its hiking trails, pier and kayak launch. Over the next few months, I will highlight several more locations that you may or may not be aware of that are adding to the richness of our recreational water access here in Carteret and Onslow counties.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. "We won’t really start to see any significant impacts...
FLORIDA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Rain, wind expected as Nicole makes landfall

CARTERET COUNTY — Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rains into the area by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service. The area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms approximately 750 miles East of Bermuda as of Tuesday morning.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Vehicle chase ends with officer involved shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A vehicle chase on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, ended with an officer involved shooting. Jacksonville Police officials said it happened around 4:54 p.m. One person was taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune for injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and has been turned over...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

CCC board to meet

The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. There will be a presentation on an apprenticeship program, consideration of policy revisions and a closed session to to review contracts and bids.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy