Croatan boys capture 3A state championship, the first cross country team title in county history
KERNERSVILLE — Croatan made history on Saturday, doing something by a county cross country team that had never been done before. The Cougars won the 3A state meet by six points over powerhouse North Lincoln with an unusual performance. They didn’t have a runner finish in the top 10...
Cougars apply pressure in 2-1 third-round boys soccer triumph over J.H. Rose
OCEAN — Croatan’s strategy of “keeping the pressure on” J.H. Rose worked flawlessly Monday in the third round of the 3A boys soccer state playoffs. The No. 4-seeded Cougars (15-4-2 overall) took 14 shots to just four from the visitors and earned nine of the game’s 10 corner kick opportunities en route to a 2-1 victory over the No. 12 Rampants (16-4-2).
West collects top-20 spots at 3A cross country state meet; boys take 16th, girls finish 18th
KERNERSVILLE — West Carteret secured a pair of top-20 finishes on Saturday at the 3A cross country state championship. The boys placed 16th out of 21 teams, while the girls claimed 17th out of 18 squads. The boys posted 343 points at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex to finish...
STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
OCEAN — The 3A boys cross country state championship was going to come down to Croatan and North Lincoln. North Lincoln’s Stephen Fernetti was going to finish in the top five and Croatan’s James Wallace and Tyrese Cone would give their team its first two finishers. Whichever...
West names gym in McClanahan’s honor; former coach leads boys basketball over two decades
MOREHEAD CTY — Craig McClanahan was on the bench for 21 years as the West Carteret boys basketball coach. His presence will now be felt for decades to come after the gymnasium was dedicated last weekend to the late coach. It will be known as the “Craig P. McClanahan...
How to Watch: Duke vs Jacksonville in season opener on Monday night
The Jon Scheyer Era will officially begin on Monday night when the 7th-ranked Duke Blue Devils start the 2022-23 season against Jacksonville on Monday night in Cameron Indoor Stadium. While the home team will be favored by 18.5 points, the Dolphins bring a tall and experienced group to the game and present a challenge to the nearly entirely new roster for Duke.
Tyler Dees, 26; incomplete
Tyler Dees, 26, of Newport, died Saturday, November 5,2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch sampling finds no PFAS in White Oak River
— Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and its White Oak River waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, recently announced in a news release that a summer 2022 study of a portion of the river found no PFAS in surface waters. The organization, based in Morehead City, undertook the study after the town of Maysville was...
Jimmy Gregory, 76; no service
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC, son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Pettiford Creek nestled in a beautiful, treed area with fish to catch
A couple weeks ago, I highlighted the new Boathouse Creek Park with its hiking trails, pier and kayak launch. Over the next few months, I will highlight several more locations that you may or may not be aware of that are adding to the richness of our recreational water access here in Carteret and Onslow counties.
Powerball ticket bought in North Carolina wins $50K, 7 more big wins across state
Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night's historic drawing.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, bringing heavy rain to North Carolina
A forecast for late in the week shows heavy rain from the storm in Central North Carolina as the system moves over or near North Carolina.
8 people in NC win big in Powerball drawing, including 1 in Greensboro
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket from the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. "We won’t really start to see any significant impacts...
Rain, wind expected as Nicole makes landfall
CARTERET COUNTY — Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rains into the area by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service. The area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms approximately 750 miles East of Bermuda as of Tuesday morning.
Cape Carteret’s Fall Festival draws good crowd on spring-like Saturday
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret’s annual Fall Festival went off with nary a hitch Saturday afternoon, as a big crowd enjoyed great music, plenty of craft vendors, hayrides and a variety of food trucks to satisfy any palate. The event was in Community Park behind town hall off...
Here are the key election results from North Carolina
View live election results for key contests in North Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Vehicle chase ends with officer involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A vehicle chase on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, ended with an officer involved shooting. Jacksonville Police officials said it happened around 4:54 p.m. One person was taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune for injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and has been turned over...
CCC board to meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. There will be a presentation on an apprenticeship program, consideration of policy revisions and a closed session to to review contracts and bids.
