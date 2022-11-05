Read full article on original website
The curate’s Easter egg: how Taylor Swift turned pop into a multiplayer puzzle
For Taylor Swift fans, a new album is never just an album. When she announced her 10th record Midnights in October, Swifties knew to expect a flood of Easter eggs, cryptic clues and mysteries in need of solving that would supposedly point to the record’s lyrical content, aesthetic and upcoming tour. Head to Reddit, Twitter or a specific corner of TikTok known as SwiftTok, and you’ll find fans analysing interviews, social media posts and the minutiae of her music videos, from the outfit colours and hairstyles to the significance of different buttons in an elevator in a music video. Each theory is backed up with Sherlockian levels of evidence: facts, figures, quotes and even the number of words used in social media posts all become pieces of a puzzle that may not even exist. It’s all part of the pop star’s plan: “I’ve trained them to be that way,” she has said.
Rebel Wilson welcomes first baby via surrogate
Rebel Wilson has welcomed her first baby, via surrogate. The actress surprised the world with the news Monday by sharing a photo of her baby girl, Royce Lillian, on Instagram. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle," the 42-year-old actor wrote. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."
