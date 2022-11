ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday will be breezy and warm with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Central Florida will see fast-moving showers throughout the day.

Our coastline will see some hazardous weather.

A small craft advisory is in place.

Dangerous rip currents are present with breaking waves reaching 4 feet to 7 feet.

Seas over the next few days will only deteriorate more, partly due to weather conditions in the tropics.