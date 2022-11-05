ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marilyn Johnson

Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking Event

Bark Social is celebrating the groundbreaking of their latest premium social club for dogs and their people in Manayunk on Saturday, November 19. The celebration will include a groundbreaking ceremony with a peek at the venue’s renderings followed by a community meet & greet filled with local vendors, refreshments for humans and furry best friends, local animal rescue organizations, activities for pups, and more!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: How your dog learns their home territory

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some dogs are great off a leash, but not all of them. Animal advocate Carol Erickson outlines the learning curve for getting your dogs to learn their home territory.Erickson suggests regular walks around your neighborhood and showing your dog multiple ways to get home. They also use their great sense of smell to find home.Watch the entire interview in the video above.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel

Philadelphia is beginning to transform into a winter wonderland as more and more holiday attractions open across the city, including one that is returning for its 15th season. The Christmas Village will be open in LOVE Park and City Hall courtyard from Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Dec. 24, with dazzling light displays, a ferris wheel, a German Christmas market and a double-decker carousel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

The 330 Thrift encourages second-hand shopping in Bethlehem

The bright red door of The 330 Thrift is wide open on a sunny October afternoon. The rush of cars driving down Center Street mix with the sound of music playing inside the store. Racks of clothing, a shoe display and decorative pillows surround the outside entrance of the shop.
BETHLEHEM, PA
pentucketnews.com

The Unsolved Case of the Boy in the Box

The body of a boy between ages four and five was found in a cardboard box in the woods. The body was discovered on February 25, 1957 off the Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The identity of the boy has remained unknown for sixty five years. An autopsy was performed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia

- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 women shot in Allentown Tuesday night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Two women were shot in Allentown Tuesday night, but police say there is no danger to the community. Just after 7 p.m., police were responding to a call about a disturbance in the 700 block of St. John Street when they determined a shooting took place.
ALLENTOWN, PA
abandonedway.com

Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished

The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

