Albany Herald

Democrat on January 6 committee will lose in Virginia bellwether, CNN projects

Republicans will score a key victory in a bellwether House district in Virginia, CNN projects, where Republican Jen Kiggans will defeat Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, the only member of the select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection who was facing a competitive general election. Luria had put the fight...
VIRGINIA STATE

