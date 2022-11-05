Read full article on original website
Adams defeats Rosenfeld in 139th House District race
In the race for a state House of Representatives seat in a redrawn 139th District that includes parts of Pike and Wayne counties, Republican Joseph W. Adams defeated Democrat Meg Rosenfeld, according to unofficial results. Adams, a Wayne County commissioner from Salem Twp., received 16,644 votes; Rosenfeld, of Dingman Twp.,...
Muth holds lead over Florio in Pa. Senate's 44th District
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth maintained a lead over Republican Jessica Florio in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. As of early Wednesday morning, Muth had 51% of the vote to Florio's 49%, with all 104 precincts having been counted. Mail-in ballots may not yet be fully tabulated.
Cartwright leading Bognet in battle for 8th Congressional District seat
WILKES-BARRE — At press time, incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright was leading Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th Congressional D
John Fetterman declares victory in Pennsylvania Senate race over Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate. Multiple national media outlets have also declared Fetterman the projected winner in the race over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman on Twitter at 12:57 a.m. “We bet […]
NEPA- The latest Election 2022 results
It was just after 1am Democrat John Fetterman claimed victory in Pennsylvania's closely watched US Senate race. Fetterman addressed his supporters, saying he's ready to get to work as PA's next US Senator, saying that the people of Pennsylvania didn't let him down and that he won't let them down. But in addressing his supporters, Fetterman's opponent Mehmet Oz, did not sound ready to concede defeat, saying when all the ballots are counted he believes he will win the race seen as crucial in determining control of the Senate.
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
LVHN, St. Luke's comment on Northampton County executive's proposed health center
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says his proposal for a health center for county employees would provide great care and cut costs. It would be run by Integrity Health of New Jersey, creating some competition for the region's two big health chains, Lehigh Valley Hospital Network and St. Luke's University Health Network.
Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
