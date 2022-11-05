It was just after 1am Democrat John Fetterman claimed victory in Pennsylvania's closely watched US Senate race. Fetterman addressed his supporters, saying he's ready to get to work as PA's next US Senator, saying that the people of Pennsylvania didn't let him down and that he won't let them down. But in addressing his supporters, Fetterman's opponent Mehmet Oz, did not sound ready to concede defeat, saying when all the ballots are counted he believes he will win the race seen as crucial in determining control of the Senate.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO