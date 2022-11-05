ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Adams defeats Rosenfeld in 139th House District race

In the race for a state House of Representatives seat in a redrawn 139th District that includes parts of Pike and Wayne counties, Republican Joseph W. Adams defeated Democrat Meg Rosenfeld, according to unofficial results. Adams, a Wayne County commissioner from Salem Twp., received 16,644 votes; Rosenfeld, of Dingman Twp.,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muth holds lead over Florio in Pa. Senate's 44th District

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth maintained a lead over Republican Jessica Florio in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. As of early Wednesday morning, Muth had 51% of the vote to Florio's 49%, with all 104 precincts having been counted. Mail-in ballots may not yet be fully tabulated.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WATE

John Fetterman declares victory in Pennsylvania Senate race over Dr. Oz

(WHTM) – Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate. Multiple national media outlets have also declared Fetterman the projected winner in the race over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. “It’s official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman on Twitter at 12:57 a.m. “We bet […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsRadio WILK

NEPA- The latest Election 2022 results

It was just after 1am Democrat John Fetterman claimed victory in Pennsylvania's closely watched US Senate race. Fetterman addressed his supporters, saying he's ready to get to work as PA's next US Senator, saying that the people of Pennsylvania didn't let him down and that he won't let them down. But in addressing his supporters, Fetterman's opponent Mehmet Oz, did not sound ready to concede defeat, saying when all the ballots are counted he believes he will win the race seen as crucial in determining control of the Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
ALLENTOWN, PA

