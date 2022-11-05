Read full article on original website
U.S. Senate control down to five races; John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Control of the U.S. Senate is down to five races after Democrat John Fetterman won in Pennsylvania and Republican J.D. Vance won in Ohio.
Gore announces fossil fuel emissions inventory at UN summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A detailed inventory of the top known sources of greenhouse gas emitters launched by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt on Wednesday found that the top 14 individual polluters are all gas and oil fields and their associated facilities, despite their emissions being “significantly underreported.”
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday. The job cut come just...
Facebook parent company, Meta, laying off more than 11,000 employees
The parent company of Facebook is slashing about 13% of its workforce. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a letter to employees, announced the layoffs of about 11,000 people, citing sinking revenue and other issues in the tech industry, The Associated Press reported. Zuckerberg said that the company will be “leaner...
IMF, Bangladesh reach preliminary deal for $4.5B in loans
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement on Wednesday with Bangladesh to provide $4.5 billion to help the country weather disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and manage risks from climate change. The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s executive board, which...
South America aims to break Europe's World Cup grip
Kylian Mbappé riled up South Americans back in May when he said both Argentina and Brazil don't play matches "at a high level" in qualifying to reach the World Cup. Interviewed by Brazilian television, the...
Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was...
