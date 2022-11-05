ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Associated Press

Gore announces fossil fuel emissions inventory at UN summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A detailed inventory of the top known sources of greenhouse gas emitters launched by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt on Wednesday found that the top 14 individual polluters are all gas and oil fields and their associated facilities, despite their emissions being “significantly underreported.”
SFGate

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday. The job cuts come just...
SFGate

IMF, Bangladesh reach preliminary deal for $4.5B in loans

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — The International Monetary Fund reached a preliminary agreement on Wednesday with Bangladesh to provide $4.5 billion to help the country weather disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and manage risks from climate change. The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s executive board, which...
SFGate

South America aims to break Europe's World Cup grip

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Kylian Mbappé riled up South Americans back in May when he said both Argentina and Brazil don’t play matches “at a high level” in qualifying to reach the World Cup. Interviewed by Brazilian television, the...
SFGate

Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern sea on Wednesday, extending a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was...
WASHINGTON STATE

