Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida State Seminoles: Info, Odds, Where to Watch & More

Everything you need to know about the rivalry battle between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State.

The Miami Hurricanes might not win many more games this season, and that's not the end of the world. Fans can forgive a mediocre campaign, especially in a time of transition. What they'd have a much harder time letting go of would be losing to hated rival Florida State. Even if the Hurricanes only win one single game in a season, it's worth it if it's FSU.

Head coach Mario Cristobal knows this game very well, and he knows what's at stake here is more than just bragging rights. It's tradition. A win against the Canes' arch rival would give Miami some juice and at least one bright spot on the year. But does Miami have enough in the tank to stun the Seminoles?

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Miami Hurricanes (4-4) vs Florida State (5-3)

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

When: Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 P.M. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : Miami (560 AM), West Palm Beach (106.3 FM), Fort Myers (97.3 FM), Kissimmee (1080 AM), Jacksonville (92.5 FM), St. Petersburg (1040 AM), and Pensacola area (1490 AM).

Weather: 80 degrees, 4% chance of precipitation at kickoff per Weather.com .

Odds: Miami is a 7.5-point underdog, according to SI Sportsbook . The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series History: Miami leads the series 35-31. Florida State won last year's meeting.

The Rundown

Miami's gotten just two wins in the last eight weeks. That sounds bad, and it is, but those two wins have come in just the last three games. The Hurricanes may not be turning the tides of the season, but they're definitely figuring out how to navigate these waters a bit better. Cristobal is going to need his team's "A-Game", and he'll have to bring his own as well on the sideline.

If the Canes are going to pull off a homecoming upset, it'll be by a thin margin. Cristobal and his staff will have to focus on managing the clock, which has been somewhat of a foreign concept to Miami this year.

A strong running game should help that cause, and if Tyler Van Dyke is good to go at QB for all four quarters, then all the better. Miami will obviously need to score, but it's the Hurricanes defense that will be able to win this game for Miami. If they can force a turnover or two, and hold the 'Noles to under 24 points, the Hurricanes should have some homecoming hope after all.

