FRISCO — The North Hopkins Lady Panthers had their season come to a bitter end Saturday with a threeset loss to the Nocona Lady Indians in their Area playoff game at Rock Hill High School. Despite putting up a good fight, the Lady Panthers couldn’t make the key plays when they needed to, leading to the loss. The first set would see the Lady Panthers jump out to an early 4-2 lead. After that, the Lady Indians went on a 5-3 scoring run to tie the set at 7-7. After the Lady Panthers scored five straight points to pull ahead 12-7, the Lady Indians would score nine straight points to take a 1612 lead. After the Lady Indians would go on a 6-2 scoring run to extend their lead to 22-14, the Lady Panthers would embark on a 7-1 scoring run trim the deficit to 24-21. Despite this good fight, the Lady Indians would score the final point of the set, winning the first set 25-21.

NOCONA, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO