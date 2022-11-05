OSWEGO – Children will decorate an ornament for themselves and one for a museum tree, listen to a holiday story, and have an opportunity to visit with Freddy the Parrot. This free program will be held Sunday, November 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dry or canned good to be donated to a local food pantry. This activity is appropriate for ages 3 and up. Refreshments served.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO