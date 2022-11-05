Read full article on original website
Menter Ambulance Appoints Director Of Training, Quality
FULTON — The education and training of EMTs and paramedics does not end when they complete their initial education course and take their state and national examinations. Rather than a single training event, the education of an EMT and a Paramedic is an ongoing and transformative process that lasts throughout the career of the provider.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 30 – November 5
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 5:45 p.m., the Fulton Fire Department was dispatched to 704 Highland St. for a structure fire with residents still inside. Full story here. The City of Fulton Police Department...
Youth Bureau/Oswego Kiwanis Host Christmas Craft Show
OSWEGO – The Oswego City County Youth Bureau in collaboration with Oswego Kiwanis Club will be hosting a Christmas Craft Show on November 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. 5th Street, Oswego, New York, 13126. Fifty vendors will be participating, and...
Ellen Kane
FULTON – Ellen Kane, 79, of Fulton, New York, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born in 1943 to William and Katharine (nee’ Miller) Tierney, in Oswego, New York, where she was raised and later graduated from Oswego Catholic High School. Upon graduation she continued her education at D’younville College in Buffalo, New York, then graduated from SUNY Oswego, with a degree in elementary education.
H. Lee White Maritime Museum Offers Holiday Workshop For Kids Sunday
OSWEGO – Children will decorate an ornament for themselves and one for a museum tree, listen to a holiday story, and have an opportunity to visit with Freddy the Parrot. This free program will be held Sunday, November 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dry or canned good to be donated to a local food pantry. This activity is appropriate for ages 3 and up. Refreshments served.
Edward J. Farfaglia
FULTON – Edward J. Farfaglia, 69, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. Ed was born in Fulton to the late Silvio and Angela (Tomarchio) Farfaglia. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Ed retired from National Grid after 32 years as...
Mayor Barlow Announces Package Of Oswego Holiday Initiatives
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday, Friday, November 4, the city of Oswego will be hosting several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown businesses, offer youth activities, and drum up the holiday spirit. The announcement includes the recently announced downtown...
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner Returns To Hometown To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Oswego native, and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC return to provide local care as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner. Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC has 25 years of experience she will bring to the local community. She...
Menter Ambulance Awarded With Upstate University Hospital Critical Care Transport Grant
FULTON — Since December of 2020, Menter Ambulance has seen the need for critical care transport services to benefit patients who require transport from Oswego Hospital to other hospitals in the Syracuse area and beyond. To establish and maintain an effective critical care transport program, a major financial commitment...
Oswego County Offices Closed For Veterans Day
OSWEGO COUNTY – The following is a message from Oswego County alerting residents of Veteran’s Day closures:. All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
SUNY Oswego Production Of ‘After Ashley’ Offers Robust Character Work
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego students Claire Bosley as Ashley and Brock Whaley as Justin will have an opportunity to really develop their character work in the student-directed production of “After Ashley” opening on Nov. 9 in Tyler Hall’s lab theater. Bosley and Whaley are the two...
Dusting Divas Supports OCO Giving Thanks Event
FULTON – Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities’ “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
Shineman Foundation Supports OCO’s Giving Thanks Celebration
OSWEGO – The Shineman Foundation has lent its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative by signing on as a Gold Level Sponsor for OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, the food and beverage pairing event...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 10/27/22
On 10/27/2022 at 4: 30 AM Jared Durval was arrested after an incident that occurred within the City of Oswego. J. Durva was transported to OPD for processing before being transported to Oswego County CAP Court to await arraignment. -Arrest Number: 8899. Time/Date: 04:30:55 – 10/27/22. Loe. of Arrest:...
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich
OSWEGO – Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich, aka Hairbag, 64, of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 6, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Floyd and Mary Lou (Perry) Stanford. Jeff was a lineworker at Nestle. He enjoyed being by the water, watching...
David Gerald Tibbitts
PHOENIX, NY – David Gerald Tibbitts passed away peacefully November 4th, 2022, going to be with the Lord at the age of 80 years old. Born in Syracuse, New York on January 5, 1942, and lived in Central New York his entire life. Predeceased by his loving wife, Carol...
Government Training Workshop Highlights Land Use And Watershed Health
OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York Sea Grant will hold a local government training workshop for healthy watersheds and resilient communities from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Tailwater Lodge, 52 Pulaski St., Altmar. The workshop will help...
Fulton Savings Bank Sponsors OCO’s Giving Thanks Event
FULTON – Fulton Savings Bank is supporting Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) efforts to address food insecurity in our communities as it has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration. Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration...
Students Practice Fire Safety At Volney Elementary
VOLNEY – Students at Volney Elementary School got a lesson in fire safety from members of the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation. On Nov. 2, Volney volunteer firefighters met with students from preschool through third grade to talk about the importance of fire safety and preparedness. After meeting with classes...
Barclay Hosts Art Exhibit In Oswego
OSWEGO – Opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Assemblyman William Barclay hosts the 3rd annual “Local Landscapes and Landmarks” exhibit featuring artist depictions of landscapes, historic landmarks and sites within the 120th assembly district. The art exhibit will be located at the Art Association...
