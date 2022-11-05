ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

Menter Ambulance Appoints Director Of Training, Quality

FULTON — The education and training of EMTs and paramedics does not end when they complete their initial education course and take their state and national examinations. Rather than a single training event, the education of an EMT and a Paramedic is an ongoing and transformative process that lasts throughout the career of the provider.
Oswego County Today

Ellen Kane

FULTON – Ellen Kane, 79, of Fulton, New York, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She was born in 1943 to William and Katharine (nee’ Miller) Tierney, in Oswego, New York, where she was raised and later graduated from Oswego Catholic High School. Upon graduation she continued her education at D’younville College in Buffalo, New York, then graduated from SUNY Oswego, with a degree in elementary education.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

H. Lee White Maritime Museum Offers Holiday Workshop For Kids Sunday

OSWEGO – Children will decorate an ornament for themselves and one for a museum tree, listen to a holiday story, and have an opportunity to visit with Freddy the Parrot. This free program will be held Sunday, November 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dry or canned good to be donated to a local food pantry. This activity is appropriate for ages 3 and up. Refreshments served.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Edward J. Farfaglia

FULTON – Edward J. Farfaglia, 69, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. Ed was born in Fulton to the late Silvio and Angela (Tomarchio) Farfaglia. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Ed retired from National Grid after 32 years as...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces Package Of Oswego Holiday Initiatives

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday, Friday, November 4, the city of Oswego will be hosting several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown businesses, offer youth activities, and drum up the holiday spirit. The announcement includes the recently announced downtown...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Offices Closed For Veterans Day

OSWEGO COUNTY – The following is a message from Oswego County alerting residents of Veteran’s Day closures:. All Oswego County offices, solid waste transfer stations, the Bristol Hill Landfill and the Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Dusting Divas Supports OCO Giving Thanks Event

FULTON – Dusting Divas Professional Cleaning Service has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities’ “Giving Thanks.”. The event is a celebration of the work that OCO and its many programs do to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. “Giving Thanks” will be held Friday, November 4, from 6 to 9 pm, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 East First Street in Oswego.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD 10/27/22

On 10/27/2022 at 4: 30 AM Jared Durval was arrested after an incident that occurred within the City of Oswego. J. Durva was transported to OPD for processing before being transported to Oswego County CAP Court to await arraignment. -Arrest Number: 8899. Time/Date: 04:30:55 – 10/27/22. Loe. of Arrest:...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich

OSWEGO – Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich, aka Hairbag, 64, of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 6, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Floyd and Mary Lou (Perry) Stanford. Jeff was a lineworker at Nestle. He enjoyed being by the water, watching...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

David Gerald Tibbitts

PHOENIX, NY – David Gerald Tibbitts passed away peacefully November 4th, 2022, going to be with the Lord at the age of 80 years old. Born in Syracuse, New York on January 5, 1942, and lived in Central New York his entire life. Predeceased by his loving wife, Carol...
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Students Practice Fire Safety At Volney Elementary

VOLNEY – Students at Volney Elementary School got a lesson in fire safety from members of the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation. On Nov. 2, Volney volunteer firefighters met with students from preschool through third grade to talk about the importance of fire safety and preparedness. After meeting with classes...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Barclay Hosts Art Exhibit In Oswego

OSWEGO – Opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Assemblyman William Barclay hosts the 3rd annual “Local Landscapes and Landmarks” exhibit featuring artist depictions of landscapes, historic landmarks and sites within the 120th assembly district. The art exhibit will be located at the Art Association...
OSWEGO, NY
