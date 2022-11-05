Read full article on original website
Related
ssnewstelegram.com
Lady Trojans grab win over Poolville
GAINESVILLE — The Cumby Lady Trojans picked up another victory Saturday with a four-set win over the Poolville Lady Monarchs on their Area playoff game at Gainesville High School. In a game I’m which the Lady Trojans were battle tested all game, they never gave up and maintained their energy throughout the game, leading to the win. The first set would see the both teams fight for control early on, leading to a 4-4 tie. After that, the Lady Trojans went on a 5-1 scoring to establish a 9-5 lead. After a 5-5 exchange made the score 14-10, the Lady Trojans went on a 6-2 scoring run to extend their lead to 20-12. Though a 4-3 scoring run from the Lady Monarchs made the score 23-16, the Lady Trojans would score the final two points, winning the first set 25-16. The second set would see the Lady Trojans get off to an extremely slow start, as the Lady Monarchs built a commanding 11-1 lead early on. From there, the Lady Trojans would go on a 12-4 scoring run to pull within 15-13. After a 8-8 exchange would put the Lady Monarchs’ lead at 23-21, the Lady Trojans would tie the score at 23-23. The Lady Monarchs would have chances to win the set with 24-23 and 25-24 leads, but the Lady Trojans would answer them each time, leading to a 25-25 tie.
KTRE
Mount Vernon takes on Tatum in first-round matchup in Game of Week
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The road to AT&T stadium and the UIL football playoffs starts this week with the bi-district round. The Red Zone Game of the Week for the bi-district round will see Mount Vernon meet up with Tatum in Mount Pleasant Friday night. Mount Vernon enters the...
therecordlive.com
Bears to collide with Kilgore on Friday
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears achieved a much needed win last week to secure a berth in the post season. This week the Bears open the playoffs and hope to have an extended run like they did last season. LCM took an early lead against the Huffman Falcons last Friday, and...
KLTV
Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
ssnewstelegram.com
William (Bill) Alford
William Alford (Bill), aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on the evening of Nov. 5 from heart complications. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs. Burial will follow at Forest Academy Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, Nov. 10, 6-8...
Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex
Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
KLTV
Cason Storm Damage: Jose Rodriguez
Dr. Ed Dominguez tells us what Texas flu trends he sees so far this season. Dr. Ed tells us when the optimal time to get the flu shot is so you're protected in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, and also suggests the people who most need to make sure they're protected from the flu.
KLTV
WebXtra: Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished
Dr. Ed Dominguez tells us what Texas flu trends he sees so far this season. Dr. Ed tells us when the optimal time to get the flu shot is so you're protected in time for Thanksgiving gatherings, and also suggests the people who most need to make sure they're protected from the flu.
ssnewstelegram.com
Lions Club Christmas Lighted parade Dec. 2
If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org and we can email you a form. Entries will be graded in three categories: large business, small business and non-profit. The parade will start at.
KTRE
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
KLTV
Truck hits Green St. bridge near Nelson in Longview, causing damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say traffic is flowing once again in the 600 block of South Green St. between Nelson and Mopac. The cause of the traffic disruption earlier Monday night was a utility truck smacking the railroad overpass, causing damage as it passed underneath it. The truck apparently made it through, but it took some concrete with it as it went. As of 7:30 p.m., traffic was able to get through again.
National Weather Service confirms 7 tornados hit East Texas on Friday, 9 total
UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornados touched down in East Texas during Friday’s severe weather. NWS also said that at least nine tornados touched down across all Texas on Friday. NWS released the following map of confirmed and potential tornado paths from across East Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana: The following […]
INSIDE THE STORM: Athens pawn shop rides out severe weather
TYLER, Texas — Athens Army Navy & Pawn, located 704 W. Corsicana St., was caught in the winds of Friday night's storm. Pawnshop employee Colton Jenkins and his coworker were getting ready to close down shop when the storm hit. Jenkins spoke to CBS19 and described the events. "The...
KLTV
Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm
KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
Overturned dump truck slowing traffic at intersection of Loop 323, HWY 31 W in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — An overturned dump truck is slowing traffic a busy intersection in Tyler. According to CBS19 crews on scene, the dump truck rolled over at the intersection of Loop 323 and HWY 31 W, near Super Mercado Monterrey. Police have been called to the scene. Details concerning...
ssnewstelegram.com
Loyd Earl McCord
Graveside service for Loyd Earl McCord will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. McCord passed away on Oct. 5, 2022. Loyd was born on Aug. 15, 1937 in Weaver, Texas to Morris and Grace McCord....
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, TX
Nestled in East Texas between Trinity Rivers and the Neches is Henderson County. The city of Athens is both its county seat and largest city. It’s a transitional region between East and Central Texas consisting of two lakes—Cedar Creek Reservoir (northwest) and Lake Palestine (southeast). The population of...
fox4news.com
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes from Friday's storms in North Texas
PARIS, Texas - National Weather Service survey crews have confirmed at least three tornadoes in North Texas from Friday's storms. Damage was found that is consistent with a "high-end" EF-3 tornado in Lamar County. The second tornado was an EF-2 near Athens in Henderson County, with max winds up to 115 mph.
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
Local Disaster Declaration Issued For Hopkins County Following Friday’s Tornado, Storms
Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom Tuesday morning signed a local disaster declaration for Hopkins County, citing damages from Friday’s tornadoes and the storms which swept through Hopkins County as the cause. The designation states the county “experienced tornadoes, high winds, fallen trees, flooding and water damages that have caused...
Comments / 0