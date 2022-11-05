Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ssnewstelegram.com
Lady Trojans grab win over Poolville
GAINESVILLE — The Cumby Lady Trojans picked up another victory Saturday with a four-set win over the Poolville Lady Monarchs on their Area playoff game at Gainesville High School. In a game I’m which the Lady Trojans were battle tested all game, they never gave up and maintained their energy throughout the game, leading to the win. The first set would see the both teams fight for control early on, leading to a 4-4 tie. After that, the Lady Trojans went on a 5-1 scoring to establish a 9-5 lead. After a 5-5 exchange made the score 14-10, the Lady Trojans went on a 6-2 scoring run to extend their lead to 20-12. Though a 4-3 scoring run from the Lady Monarchs made the score 23-16, the Lady Trojans would score the final two points, winning the first set 25-16. The second set would see the Lady Trojans get off to an extremely slow start, as the Lady Monarchs built a commanding 11-1 lead early on. From there, the Lady Trojans would go on a 12-4 scoring run to pull within 15-13. After a 8-8 exchange would put the Lady Monarchs’ lead at 23-21, the Lady Trojans would tie the score at 23-23. The Lady Monarchs would have chances to win the set with 24-23 and 25-24 leads, but the Lady Trojans would answer them each time, leading to a 25-25 tie.
KTRE
Mount Vernon takes on Tatum in first-round matchup in Game of Week
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The road to AT&T stadium and the UIL football playoffs starts this week with the bi-district round. The Red Zone Game of the Week for the bi-district round will see Mount Vernon meet up with Tatum in Mount Pleasant Friday night. Mount Vernon enters the...
starlocalmedia.com
9-6A Football: Mustangs claim final playoff berth, Eagles close on a high note
Sachse entered last week knowing it had to take care of business on Friday if it had any hopes of making the playoffs. Then, when the threat of inclement weather came into the conversation, the Mustangs had one less day to prepare, as their tilt with North Garland was moved up to Thursday.
Texarkana, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The De Kalb High School basketball team will have a game with Red Lick Independent School District on November 07, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Local bands compete, win in Super Regionals
Three Lewisville ISD schools and Argyle competed in in the Bands of America Super Regionals in San Antonio over the weekend, and will bring home championship hardware when they return. The Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional Championship featured 82 high school marching bands in preliminary competition. A panel...
ssnewstelegram.com
William (Bill) Alford
William Alford (Bill), aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on the evening of Nov. 5 from heart complications. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs. Burial will follow at Forest Academy Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, Nov. 10, 6-8...
KTEN.com
Idabel church, destroyed by tornado, holds Sunday service
IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The tornado that plowed through Idabel on Friday evening destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. But it did not stop Pastor Danny Palmer from leading his congregation in Sunday Sunday morning worship. "What you see right behind me is just a building; it's just brick and mortar,"...
KXII.com
Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.
CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
ssnewstelegram.com
Loyd Earl McCord
Graveside service for Loyd Earl McCord will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. McCord passed away on Oct. 5, 2022. Loyd was born on Aug. 15, 1937 in Weaver, Texas to Morris and Grace McCord....
KTRE
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
ktalnews.com
Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma
Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County Severe Weather Update
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell issued a Declaration of Disaster at about 7:20 Friday night after severe storms roared through the area. A confirmed tornado was spotted on the ground west of Paris shortly before 4:00 pm, moving north-northeast through Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek, and Powderly. At least ten people were injured across the county as strong winds and tornadoes uprooted trees, destroyed homes and buildings, and damaged vehicles.
KXII.com
Texas tornado survivor: “It was really scary.”
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - In Lamar County, there was a substantial of homes destroyed by the tornado from Friday night. Since early Saturday morning people came out and helped out those affected by the storms. One family said they have never experienced anything like this. “Honestly we hear stuff...
NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County
The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.
KXII.com
3 adults, 3 children injured after crash in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person was flown after a crash in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-121 near Bethel Cannon Rd. at approximately 2:14 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers said a truck driven by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lamar County Residents Clean Up After EF-3 Tornado Rips Through
Residents in Lamar County are beginning to clean up after a tornado damaged dozens of structures, destroying more than 30 buildings. NWS confirmed Saturday, an EF-3 tornado touched down in Lamar County just after 4 p.m. Friday with wind speeds of up to 160 mph. The track was about 21 miles and stretched into Oklahoma.
HCSO: Fence, Utility Pole At Como-Pickton CISD Damaged By Vehicle
Nov. 5, 2022 – A fence and utility pole at Como-Pickton CISD sustained damages from a vehicle late Saturday night; one person was arrested following the incident, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 5, 2022, to what was reported as a...
Local Disaster Declaration Issued For Hopkins County Following Friday’s Tornado, Storms
Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom Tuesday morning signed a local disaster declaration for Hopkins County, citing damages from Friday’s tornadoes and the storms which swept through Hopkins County as the cause. The designation states the county “experienced tornadoes, high winds, fallen trees, flooding and water damages that have caused...
easttexasradio.com
Morris County Woman Killed In Storm Identified
Officials have identified the Morris County woman killed during Friday night’s storm as 48-year-old Demetrius Stuard. She died when a tornado destroyed her mobile home on Country Road 3201. The woman was preparing to go to work when the incident happened.
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
Comments / 1