Benjamin Netanyahu is nothing if not a fighter. Having been ousted as Israel’s prime minister a year ago by an alliance of political foes and now embroiled in a corruption trial (he denies all charges), one might have thought the 73-year-old’s career was up. But no: after Israel’s fifth election in four years, he is poised to return to power – this time at the head of the most extreme rightwing coalition the country has ever seen.

37 MINUTES AGO