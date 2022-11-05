Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan voters approve amendment adding reproductive rights to state constitution
The vote effectively scraps a 1931 state ban on the procedure that could have taken effect following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.
On Tohono O'odham Nation, voters turn out over COVID-19, abortion rights
This article was supported by the Pulitzer Center. TOPAWA — Gary Conde, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, backed Republican candidates in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Conde said...
Bringing up Bibi: inside the 11 November Guardian Weekly
Benjamin Netanyahu is nothing if not a fighter. Having been ousted as Israel’s prime minister a year ago by an alliance of political foes and now embroiled in a corruption trial (he denies all charges), one might have thought the 73-year-old’s career was up. But no: after Israel’s fifth election in four years, he is poised to return to power – this time at the head of the most extreme rightwing coalition the country has ever seen.
Comments / 0