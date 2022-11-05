ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ssnewstelegram.com

Lady Panthers swept by Nocona in Area

FRISCO — The North Hopkins Lady Panthers had their season come to a bitter end Saturday with a threeset loss to the Nocona Lady Indians in their Area playoff game at Rock Hill High School. Despite putting up a good fight, the Lady Panthers couldn’t make the key plays when they needed to, leading to the loss. The first set would see the Lady Panthers jump out to an early 4-2 lead. After that, the Lady Indians went on a 5-3 scoring run to tie the set at 7-7. After the Lady Panthers scored five straight points to pull ahead 12-7, the Lady Indians would score nine straight points to take a 1612 lead. After the Lady Indians would go on a 6-2 scoring run to extend their lead to 22-14, the Lady Panthers would embark on a 7-1 scoring run trim the deficit to 24-21. Despite this good fight, the Lady Indians would score the final point of the set, winning the first set 25-21.
NOCONA, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Lady Trojans grab win over Poolville

GAINESVILLE — The Cumby Lady Trojans picked up another victory Saturday with a four-set win over the Poolville Lady Monarchs on their Area playoff game at Gainesville High School. In a game I’m which the Lady Trojans were battle tested all game, they never gave up and maintained their energy throughout the game, leading to the win. The first set would see the both teams fight for control early on, leading to a 4-4 tie. After that, the Lady Trojans went on a 5-1 scoring to establish a 9-5 lead. After a 5-5 exchange made the score 14-10, the Lady Trojans went on a 6-2 scoring run to extend their lead to 20-12. Though a 4-3 scoring run from the Lady Monarchs made the score 23-16, the Lady Trojans would score the final two points, winning the first set 25-16. The second set would see the Lady Trojans get off to an extremely slow start, as the Lady Monarchs built a commanding 11-1 lead early on. From there, the Lady Trojans would go on a 12-4 scoring run to pull within 15-13. After a 8-8 exchange would put the Lady Monarchs’ lead at 23-21, the Lady Trojans would tie the score at 23-23. The Lady Monarchs would have chances to win the set with 24-23 and 25-24 leads, but the Lady Trojans would answer them each time, leading to a 25-25 tie.
GAINESVILLE, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

William (Bill) Alford

William Alford (Bill), aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on the evening of Nov. 5 from heart complications. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs. Burial will follow at Forest Academy Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, Nov. 10, 6-8...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex

Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Loyd Earl McCord

Graveside service for Loyd Earl McCord will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. McCord passed away on Oct. 5, 2022. Loyd was born on Aug. 15, 1937 in Weaver, Texas to Morris and Grace McCord....
CUMBY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Lions Club Christmas Lighted parade Dec. 2

If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org and we can email you a form. Entries will be graded in three categories: large business, small business and non-profit. The parade will start at.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTEN.com

Tornado damage update in Powderly, Texas

POWDERLY, Texas (KTEN) -- Another town that took a beating from the storms was just north of Lamar County in Powderly. That tornado is preliminary being confirmed as a EF-3 that sustained winds up to 160 MPH. The damages effected power lines, neighborhoods, and businesses across the north part region...
POWDERLY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Shell Shack closing Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Shell Shack will be closing its Tyler location on Broadway Avenue, with their last day of service being Tuesday, Nov. 8, the business announced. Shell Shack Tyler said that since opening in 2019, they decided not to renew their lease and are closing their doors until they can find a new […]
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

The National Weather Service Confirms Six Tornados

According to the National Weather Service, a survey crew in Lamar County confirmed a high-end EF-3 tornado with maximum estimated wind speeds of 160 mph. Another survey crew in Henderson County confirmed an EF-2 tornado with top estimated wind speeds of 115 mph. Additionally, NWS said that an EF-3 tornado, confirmed earlier, started in Red River County and was continuous as it crossed the Red River and went into McCurtain County, Oklahoma. They also reported high-end EF-1 damage, with winds as high as 110 mph, from the tornado previously confirmed in Hughes Springs. So far, there are seven confirmed tornadoes last Friday. Red River County EF-3, Lamar County EF-3, Titus/Morris EF-2, Henderson EF-2, Hopkins EF-2, Cass EF-1, and Rains/Hopkins EF-1.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm

KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Last FREE injury clinic is Saturday

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs would like to wish the best of luck to all of our Wildcats as many are competing in sports and band competitions as regional and state finalists! We are so proud of your hard work and dedication. GO WILDCATS!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS DFW

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas

ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
ATHENS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy