Read full article on original website
Related
ssnewstelegram.com
Lady Panthers swept by Nocona in Area
FRISCO — The North Hopkins Lady Panthers had their season come to a bitter end Saturday with a threeset loss to the Nocona Lady Indians in their Area playoff game at Rock Hill High School. Despite putting up a good fight, the Lady Panthers couldn’t make the key plays when they needed to, leading to the loss. The first set would see the Lady Panthers jump out to an early 4-2 lead. After that, the Lady Indians went on a 5-3 scoring run to tie the set at 7-7. After the Lady Panthers scored five straight points to pull ahead 12-7, the Lady Indians would score nine straight points to take a 1612 lead. After the Lady Indians would go on a 6-2 scoring run to extend their lead to 22-14, the Lady Panthers would embark on a 7-1 scoring run trim the deficit to 24-21. Despite this good fight, the Lady Indians would score the final point of the set, winning the first set 25-21.
ssnewstelegram.com
Lady Trojans grab win over Poolville
GAINESVILLE — The Cumby Lady Trojans picked up another victory Saturday with a four-set win over the Poolville Lady Monarchs on their Area playoff game at Gainesville High School. In a game I’m which the Lady Trojans were battle tested all game, they never gave up and maintained their energy throughout the game, leading to the win. The first set would see the both teams fight for control early on, leading to a 4-4 tie. After that, the Lady Trojans went on a 5-1 scoring to establish a 9-5 lead. After a 5-5 exchange made the score 14-10, the Lady Trojans went on a 6-2 scoring run to extend their lead to 20-12. Though a 4-3 scoring run from the Lady Monarchs made the score 23-16, the Lady Trojans would score the final two points, winning the first set 25-16. The second set would see the Lady Trojans get off to an extremely slow start, as the Lady Monarchs built a commanding 11-1 lead early on. From there, the Lady Trojans would go on a 12-4 scoring run to pull within 15-13. After a 8-8 exchange would put the Lady Monarchs’ lead at 23-21, the Lady Trojans would tie the score at 23-23. The Lady Monarchs would have chances to win the set with 24-23 and 25-24 leads, but the Lady Trojans would answer them each time, leading to a 25-25 tie.
KTRE
Mount Vernon takes on Tatum in first-round matchup in Game of Week
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The road to AT&T stadium and the UIL football playoffs starts this week with the bi-district round. The Red Zone Game of the Week for the bi-district round will see Mount Vernon meet up with Tatum in Mount Pleasant Friday night. Mount Vernon enters the...
ssnewstelegram.com
William (Bill) Alford
William Alford (Bill), aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on the evening of Nov. 5 from heart complications. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs. Burial will follow at Forest Academy Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, Nov. 10, 6-8...
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex
Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
ssnewstelegram.com
Loyd Earl McCord
Graveside service for Loyd Earl McCord will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. McCord passed away on Oct. 5, 2022. Loyd was born on Aug. 15, 1937 in Weaver, Texas to Morris and Grace McCord....
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
ssnewstelegram.com
Lions Club Christmas Lighted parade Dec. 2
If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org and we can email you a form. Entries will be graded in three categories: large business, small business and non-profit. The parade will start at.
‘Shock and disbelief’: Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
KTEN.com
Tornado damage update in Powderly, Texas
POWDERLY, Texas (KTEN) -- Another town that took a beating from the storms was just north of Lamar County in Powderly. That tornado is preliminary being confirmed as a EF-3 that sustained winds up to 160 MPH. The damages effected power lines, neighborhoods, and businesses across the north part region...
Shell Shack closing Tyler location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Shell Shack will be closing its Tyler location on Broadway Avenue, with their last day of service being Tuesday, Nov. 8, the business announced. Shell Shack Tyler said that since opening in 2019, they decided not to renew their lease and are closing their doors until they can find a new […]
KWTX
Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Northeast Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A confirmed tornado on the ground in Lamar County injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed 50 homes, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement officials said two of the 10 people injured were in critical, but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center.
HCSO: Fence, Utility Pole At Como-Pickton CISD Damaged By Vehicle
Nov. 5, 2022 – A fence and utility pole at Como-Pickton CISD sustained damages from a vehicle late Saturday night; one person was arrested following the incident, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 5, 2022, to what was reported as a...
easttexasradio.com
The National Weather Service Confirms Six Tornados
According to the National Weather Service, a survey crew in Lamar County confirmed a high-end EF-3 tornado with maximum estimated wind speeds of 160 mph. Another survey crew in Henderson County confirmed an EF-2 tornado with top estimated wind speeds of 115 mph. Additionally, NWS said that an EF-3 tornado, confirmed earlier, started in Red River County and was continuous as it crossed the Red River and went into McCurtain County, Oklahoma. They also reported high-end EF-1 damage, with winds as high as 110 mph, from the tornado previously confirmed in Hughes Springs. So far, there are seven confirmed tornadoes last Friday. Red River County EF-3, Lamar County EF-3, Titus/Morris EF-2, Henderson EF-2, Hopkins EF-2, Cass EF-1, and Rains/Hopkins EF-1.
KLTV
Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm
KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
ssnewstelegram.com
Last FREE injury clinic is Saturday
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. We at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs would like to wish the best of luck to all of our Wildcats as many are competing in sports and band competitions as regional and state finalists! We are so proud of your hard work and dedication. GO WILDCATS!
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage, destruction in North Texas
ATHENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Following the severe weather in North Texas Friday, the National Weather Service has spent the weekend surveying the total damage done by tornadoes.On Saturday, NWS Fort Worth tweeted that their survey team found damage in Lamar County that is consistent with a high end EF-3 tornado. With wind speeds of up to 160 mph, that tornado injured several people and damaged dozens of homes.The NWS survey team also confirmed that the city of Athens in Henderson County was hit by an EF-2 tornado with max winds of up to 115 mph.For several blocks in Athens, people spent...
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer
LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
Comments / 0