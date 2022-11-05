ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

ssnewstelegram.com

Lions Club Christmas Lighted parade Dec. 2

If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org and we can email you a form. Entries will be graded in three categories: large business, small business and non-profit. The parade will start at.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim

The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
LONGVIEW, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

William (Bill) Alford

William Alford (Bill), aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on the evening of Nov. 5 from heart complications. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs. Burial will follow at Forest Academy Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, Nov. 10, 6-8...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

2 Arrested Tuesday On Controlled Substance Charges

Two people were arrested in Hopkins County on controlled substance charges, according to arrest reports. A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was reportedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine when police served him with a warrant for selling the substance, while a 38-year-old Cumby man was alleged to have a bag of suspected meth in his pocket during a traffic stop, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Loyd Earl McCord

Graveside service for Loyd Earl McCord will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. McCord passed away on Oct. 5, 2022. Loyd was born on Aug. 15, 1937 in Weaver, Texas to Morris and Grace McCord....
CUMBY, TX
KSST Radio

Saltillo Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Law Enforcement

Two people were arrested over the weekend for making threats toward others in two separate incidents. A Saltillo woman was accused of threatening to shoot law enforcement early Sunday morning, while a Como man allegedly threatened to beat his wife Sunday afternoon. FM 69 Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff‘s deputies were...
SALTILLO, TX
KLTV

Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Drug Bust In Winnsboro

Friday morning, Winnsboro Police and Franklin County Deputies arrested a man and a woman at their residents in Winnsboro. Officers found illegal guns and narcotics in their house with several home-built firearms, including an automatic uzi pistol, silencer, and over 8.5 grams of methamphetamine. They are in the custody of Franklin County.
WINNSBORO, TX
101.5 KNUE

WATCH: Police Seek Help Identifying This Alleged UTV Thief in Kilgore, TX

Police officers in Kilgore, Texas are currently asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying an alleged UTV thief in the area. Last Friday, the Kilgore Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page regarding an alleged theft that took place in Kilgore, TX on October 30, 2022. The person in the video you'll see below is suspected of stealing a UTV from Albert's Towing. According to the video, we can confirm the alleged theft would've taken place between 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.
KILGORE, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Utility Help Program: Residents Could Get $2,400 Aid for Bills

Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that the Texas Utility Help program is back. Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the TDHCA, announced that “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people”.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Patricia Edwards

A funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after Wood County officer-involved shooting

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County on Friday, according to DPS. Officials said the incident involved the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and the case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The name of the deceased has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.
WOOD COUNTY, TX

