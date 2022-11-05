Read full article on original website
Lions Club Christmas Lighted parade Dec. 2
If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org and we can email you a form. Entries will be graded in three categories: large business, small business and non-profit. The parade will start at.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: Goudarzi & Young to host turkey giveaways in Longview, Gilmer
LONGVIEW, Texas — Goudarzi & Young has announced they will host two turkey giveaway events this year ahead of Thanksgiving. According to the law firm, the first giveaway will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Goudarzi & Young offices, located at 3522 Fourth St. in Longview.
The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim
The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
William (Bill) Alford
William Alford (Bill), aged 78, from Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on the evening of Nov. 5 from heart complications. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at First United Methodist Church in Sulphur Springs. Burial will follow at Forest Academy Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, Nov. 10, 6-8...
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
2 Arrested Tuesday On Controlled Substance Charges
Two people were arrested in Hopkins County on controlled substance charges, according to arrest reports. A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was reportedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine when police served him with a warrant for selling the substance, while a 38-year-old Cumby man was alleged to have a bag of suspected meth in his pocket during a traffic stop, according to arrest reports.
Loyd Earl McCord
Graveside service for Loyd Earl McCord will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. McCord passed away on Oct. 5, 2022. Loyd was born on Aug. 15, 1937 in Weaver, Texas to Morris and Grace McCord....
Saltillo Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Law Enforcement
Two people were arrested over the weekend for making threats toward others in two separate incidents. A Saltillo woman was accused of threatening to shoot law enforcement early Sunday morning, while a Como man allegedly threatened to beat his wife Sunday afternoon. FM 69 Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff‘s deputies were...
Actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - He graduated from Longview High School, went off to become a Broadway actor, and has returned to his roots to give back to the school system that encouraged him. Dedrick Weathersby is visiting school districts between acting jobs to conduct fundraising workshops that encourage young actors....
East Texas Food Bank hosting Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Friday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank is set to host its annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event on Friday, Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in Bergfeld Park. “The Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a great way for families to kick-off the holiday season,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. The […]
Delicious! The People Raving About this Tyler, TX Spot Were Right
The people raving about this Tyler, TX restaurant were right--it's so good. I have a tendency to be skeptical about whatever it is the "crowd" is raving about-- Whether it's a movie, musical artist, and even when it comes to restaurants in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, or anywhere in East Texas.
East Texas man arrested, accused of shooting other man while hunting
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after being accused of shooting another man while they were hunting in East Texas, according to Shawn Hervey, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Captain. Game Wardens said they were called on Saturday, Nov. 5 around 10:30 a.m. due to a “hunting accident” at Black Point […]
Drug Bust In Winnsboro
Friday morning, Winnsboro Police and Franklin County Deputies arrested a man and a woman at their residents in Winnsboro. Officers found illegal guns and narcotics in their house with several home-built firearms, including an automatic uzi pistol, silencer, and over 8.5 grams of methamphetamine. They are in the custody of Franklin County.
WATCH: Police Seek Help Identifying This Alleged UTV Thief in Kilgore, TX
Police officers in Kilgore, Texas are currently asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying an alleged UTV thief in the area. Last Friday, the Kilgore Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page regarding an alleged theft that took place in Kilgore, TX on October 30, 2022. The person in the video you'll see below is suspected of stealing a UTV from Albert's Towing. According to the video, we can confirm the alleged theft would've taken place between 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Texas game warden arrests man in accidental shooting while hunting
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas game wardens arrest a man in an alleged accidental shooting on a hunting expedition in Cass County on Saturday. Game wardens were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to Black Point on a public hunting land. Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey said Jason Clint Mills, 49...
This Winter You Can Now Get $2,400 for Bills Thanks to New ‘Texas Utility Help’ Program
It's back this winter. Thanks to the Texas Utility Help program, those eligible here in Tyler, Longview and across Texas may qualify for help. Texas homeowners and renters who meet the criteria can apply to receive help paying utility bills. “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard...
Texas Utility Help Program: Residents Could Get $2,400 Aid for Bills
Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced that the Texas Utility Help program is back. Bobby Wilkinson, executive director of the TDHCA, announced that “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people”.
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
Obituary – Patricia Edwards
A funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas.
1 dead after Wood County officer-involved shooting
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Wood County on Friday, according to DPS. Officials said the incident involved the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and the case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. The name of the deceased has not been released as the investigation is ongoing.
