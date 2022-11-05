Read full article on original website
Police in Morgantown search for shooting suspect, look for tips
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown report eye-witnesses told them an assailant in a ski mask shot an adult male in the leg in downtown early Saturday morning. Police were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Chestnut and Fayette Streets where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim refused treatment at the scene and self-transported to a hospital in Pennsylvania.
New Details: Morgantown Police searching for ski-masked shooter
The Morgantown Police Department has released new details in a shooting that happened over the weekend.
Police investigating Bellaire shots-fired incident
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Police responded to a shots-fired incident Sunday night in the area of 34th and Monroe Streets in Bellaire. Police cars blocked off the area, with officials on scene telling 7News that no one was injured. No one has been taken into custody as of 7 p.m. We’ll bring you more details […]
Two Ohio men arrested they allegedly shot ‘directly at a woman and her grandson’
Two suspects in the shots fired incident in Bellaire Sunday evening have been apprehended. Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan says one male suspect was located by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department on Pinch Run, allegedly with meth in his possession. A second male suspect, according to Chief Flanagan, was located at the Pine Lake Trailer […]
Body found on Grafton Road being investigated as hit-and-run
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday said that the body found on Grafton Road Friday is being investigated as a hit and run.
Deputies: Man forces driver at knifepoint to drive him 2 1/2 hours, threatens to ‘drown him in Cheat Lake’
A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him.
Shooting under investigation in Bellaire
The Bellaire Police Department is currently investigating an isolated shooting incident. They say the altercation took place on the 3400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities say shots were fired but no one was injured. With the help of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department 3 individuals are now in custody. Two males and one female, all who were all arrested on drug possession. The investigation is still underway. Stick with news 9 as we work to learn more.
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman faces multiple charges after officers said she tried to abduct a girl and and steal multiple cars at a gas station in Morgantown. Troopers were dispatched to multiple disturbances happening on Mileground Rd. in Morgantown on Friday, according to a criminal complaint. Callers reported...
16 year old driver involved in DUI crash
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A single-car motor vehicle accident involving several juveniles was investigated by Randolph County authorities on Saturday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 911 dispatched a motor vehicle accident involving one vehicle on Alleghany Highway. Reports confirm that the...
Parolee arrested after allegedly trying to break into West Virginia prison vehicles
A parolee with several warrants out of Harrison County was arrested in Randolph County after it was reported that someone was trying to break into vehicles at the Huttonsville Prison Farm.
Man charged for kidnapping, threatening to drown man who gave him a ride
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged after officers said he held a man who offered him a ride against his will and threatened to drown him. Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance around 7:45 Saturday morning at a store on Fortress Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint.
Police ask for help identifying 2 men after thefts at West Virginia mall
The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify two different men in its investigations into two separate incidents that happened at Meadowbrook Mall recently.
Man dies in Monongalia County crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 women charged after deputies find meth during Marion County vehicle search
Two women have been charged after deputies found meth in a vehicle stopped by the river in Marion County.
Woman charged with public drunkenness, punching cop at Greensburg bar
A woman is accused of punching a Greensburg police officer Thursday night after becoming intoxicated and refusing to leave a downtown bar. Valeri Renee Price, 30, of Greensburg, is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated and simple assault, defiant trespass and public drunkenness at Hugo’s Taproom on West Pittsburgh Street.
1 injured, traffic on I-79 South impacted after tractor-trailer accident
One person is injured after a single-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound that has traffic backed up.
1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a truck came to rest in a Monongalia County creek, authorities said. The wreck happened on Blue Horizon Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. West Virginia State Police say a truck crossed the center line, rolled and came to rest on its...
Former Bridgeport police chief files lawsuit against city
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former long-time Bridgeport police chief John Walker has filed a lawsuit against the city. Walker - who served the department for more than a decade - was fired in March with no public reason given. In late February, Walker met with city administrators to discuss an...
Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified
The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
