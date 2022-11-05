ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Police in Morgantown search for shooting suspect, look for tips

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown report eye-witnesses told them an assailant in a ski mask shot an adult male in the leg in downtown early Saturday morning. Police were dispatched to the scene around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Chestnut and Fayette Streets where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim refused treatment at the scene and self-transported to a hospital in Pennsylvania.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

BELLAIRE, OH
WTOV 9

Shooting under investigation in Bellaire

The Bellaire Police Department is currently investigating an isolated shooting incident. They say the altercation took place on the 3400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities say shots were fired but no one was injured. With the help of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department 3 individuals are now in custody. Two males and one female, all who were all arrested on drug possession. The investigation is still underway. Stick with news 9 as we work to learn more.
BELLAIRE, OH
Lootpress

16 year old driver involved in DUI crash

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A single-car motor vehicle accident involving several juveniles was investigated by Randolph County authorities on Saturday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 911 dispatched a motor vehicle accident involving one vehicle on Alleghany Highway. Reports confirm that the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man charged for kidnapping, threatening to drown man who gave him a ride

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged after officers said he held a man who offered him a ride against his will and threatened to drown him. Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance around 7:45 Saturday morning at a store on Fortress Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint.
KINGWOOD, WV
Metro News

Man dies in Monongalia County crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Former Bridgeport police chief files lawsuit against city

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former long-time Bridgeport police chief John Walker has filed a lawsuit against the city. Walker - who served the department for more than a decade - was fired in March with no public reason given. In late February, Walker met with city administrators to discuss an...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified

The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
MORGANTOWN, WV

